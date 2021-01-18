Although officials are still finalizing the numbers, 2020 appears to have been the third consecutive year New Hampshire saw a decline in fatal drug overdoses.
So far, 344 of these deaths have been confirmed from last year, with another 58 deaths awaiting the results of toxicology testing, according to the latest data from the state’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The sum of those figures is 13 fewer than the 415 fatal overdoses confirmed for 2019. That year represented a more significant drop from the year before, when New Hampshire recorded 471. A total of 490 fatal overdoses were confirmed for 2017.
As has long been true during the opioid epidemic, fentanyl was involved in most of 2020’s drug deaths. The potent synthetic opioid was used either alone or with at least one other drug in 77 percent (265) of the fatal overdoses confirmed so far.
Heroin was used in three, all of them also involving fentanyl. Another 28 deaths involved other unspecified opioids, and two involved unknown opioids.
Of the drug deaths that have been confirmed, 51 involved cocaine and 49 involved methamphetamine. In 44 of the deaths involving cocaine and 35 involving meth, opioids had also been used.