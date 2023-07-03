HANCOCK — Art, music, local produce and a sheep took up the town common this past Thursday evening as the Hancock Farmers and Artisans Market drew in a few hundred visitors from as near as the town and as far away as Ohio, according to organizer Meghan Gould.
“I talked to a few people who just happened to be either passing through town and sort of stumbled on the market, or people that were vacationing locally that came to the market,” said Gould, who revived the market last year as part of her role on Hancock’s Recreation Committee.
The Farmers and Artisans Market is slated to run for seven more weeks after the season kicked off Thursday. The market is scheduled for Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m. until Aug. 17 and will feature about 12 vendors each week.
The event runs in tandem with the town’s summer concert series, which began during Thursday’s market with Nashua guitarist Liam Grant, who performed from the town common bandstand to an audience seated in lawn chairs.
Gould said the market had run for a number of years until about eight years ago, and the committee decided to bring it back last summer to give local farmstands and creatives a platform to exhibit their products.
The sheep’s name, by the way, is Stew, and his owners supply Hancock business Meka Farm with fleece for yarn that was on sale at Thursday’s market.
“I’ve been raising [sheep] about five or six years ... but I’ve been knitting since I was 9, basically,” Audrey Carrel said. “I eventually started having the fleeces spun into yarn in a picked mill in Wilton.”
Each week of the market aims to offer visitors a different experience. In Carrel’s case, she wants to offer visitors sustainably made pet beds, during upcoming weeks, that she creates with fleece from her sheep. She upholsters the beds with fabric sourced from North Carolina-based Revolution Fabrics.
“I hope that late summer we’ll definitely have chicken eggs [for sale],” Carrel added, noting Meka Farm usually sells them but that its chicken flock was struck by bears and foxes this past winter.
In other areas of the town common, guests lined up patiently for baked goods, like Christopher Cornell’s bread from his and his partner Crystal Fichera’s Hancock business Peony Place.
“I do two types of loaves; one is my signature sourdough, and it’s a good chewy, moist basic bread — the bread I want to use every day of my life,” Cornell said. “And the other one is a sourdough seeded bread, kind of like a deli bread with caraway seeds, but also naturally fermented.”
Fichera, meanwhile, makes a variety of scones with flavors like cheddar and garlic scape that feature edible flowers the couple grows in a garden at their farmstand.
And though Cornell bought a bigger oven over this past year after consistently selling out of breads at markets, he said visitors again bought them out “on just about everything” in Hancock on Thursday.
The market is also providing a place for artists to sell painted canvases and jewelry. Among them is Jessie Wilmott, who runs a studio in Antrim under the name “Made by J Mae.”
Under Wilmott’s tent hung hazy pendants, charms were up for sale on a display wheel, and various tables featured her work on canvas, which depicts her interpretations of the natural world and its creatures like butterflies and owls.
Wilmott said one of her favorite aspects of going out to markets like Hancock’s is the social interactions she experiences, like when she met a boy and his dad who stopped by her booth Thursday.
“The boy was insistent on getting earrings because he just wanted to do something for his mom, so he was [looking] for five minutes,” Wilmott said.
The Hancock Farmers and Artisans Market will continue this coming Thursday, rain or shine. Gould, on the recreation committee, said if inclement weather presents an issue with being outdoors, the recreation committee would look into moving the market to sheds behind the town meetinghouse.
More information about the market, including vendor applications and the list of what businesses are participating, is available at: https://www.hancockfarmers.com.
