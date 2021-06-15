After a hiatus last year, Keene's outdoor family movie series will return next month for the first of four summer showings, according to the Monadnock International Film Festival (MONIFF).
MONIFF, a Keene nonprofit partnering with the city on its free Movies Under the Stars program, announced in a news release Friday that capacity at Fuller Park will be limited to 200 people for each film.
Keene canceled the annual summer movie series — which started in 2015 — last summer to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to Parks, Recreation and Facilities Director Andy Bohannon.
"We know many people really missed the experience, so we are happy to partner with MONIFF to bring back this opportunity to enjoy a lovely evening with great food while watching a great flick,” he said in the release.
This year's series will begin July 15 with the 2021 live-action version of "Tom & Jerry." It will also include showings on July 22 ("Coco"), July 29 ("Onward") and Aug. 5 ("Moana").
"What better way to kick off the summer than by bringing the community together after a challenging year with family-friendly box office favorites outside under the stars," MONIFF Director Dee Fitzgerald said in the news release. "We’re so fortunate to have access to one of Keene’s many beautiful parks."
CC&D's Kitchen Market will have food for sale at the showings, according to the release.
Fuller Park will open at 7 p.m. for the films, which will begin around 90 minutes later. Registration is required and available at bit.ly/KeeneMovies.