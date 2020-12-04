NELSON — This wasn’t Winston “Bud” French’s first battle with cancer.
The Nelson native was diagnosed with a form of neck cancer about 11 years ago, according to his wife, Kelly. And while the survival rate was slim, Bud went into remission.
So when he was diagnosed with myelodysplasia — a rare type of blood cancer — this summer, Kelly said the family stayed hopeful.
“We went into this really optimistic,” she said, “but it was just a very aggressive strain.”
Only four months later, the cancer had become leukemia, and none of the chemotherapy was working.
Bud, 62, was sent home in late September from Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. Several weeks later on Nov. 25, he died surrounded by his family.
“It was a life well-lived,” said Kelly, 60. “He put his heart and soul into making the world a better place.”
‘Civic duty’
Bud was heavily involved in the community, as his parents Winston and Dorothy were, Kelly explained.
“This is a small town ... so he kind of felt it was his civic duty to pitch in wherever needed,” she said.
A member of the Nelson Fire Department for more than 30 years, Bud became acting chief in 2013 before becoming chief in 2014 and later retiring.
Keene Fire Chief Mark Howard met Bud through their firefighting work, sharing casual conversations throughout the years on the scene.
And for the past three decades, when Howard would arrive at an emergency incident in Nelson, he said he couldn’t recall one where Bud wasn’t already there, helping where he could.
Bud wasn’t just a good firefighter; he was committed to ensuring the town’s department was the best it could be, Howard said.
To top it all, he added, “You could be having your worst day, and he always had a smile on his face.”
Nelson Police Chief Richard Pratt said Bud was a man who “put everyone else first,” especially when it came to his expertise in farming.
“People would call him all night and day to come help them with their livestock or anything gardening-related,” Pratt said. “His door was always open — his barn door — and he had a wealth of knowledge.”
Bud enjoyed sharing his love of farming, which Kelly said was instilled in him by his parents, who were third-generation farmers.
He took over his parents’ farm on Center Pond Road, and often brought his farm animals to local schools and the cancer infusion suite at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
He also hosted an annual farm day for area students to visit his farm, and to those kids, his obituary says, he was known as “Farmer Bud.”
In addition, he held various town positions, including as a selectman and road agent, as well as serving on the conservation commission and cemetery board.
But above all, his wife said, Bud was a devoted father to their four children, Winston “Marty” III, Whitney, Megan and Ryan.
“Those four kids were the best crop he ever harvested,” Kelly said.
‘Incredibly impactful’
Bud’s obituary jokes he was a stay-at-home dad “before it was cool,” with his job offering more flexible hours to help the kids than Kelly’s; she works as an engineer for an electronics manufacturer in Nashua.
His daughter Megan said this description fit the bill. He packed the lunches, brought her and her siblings to after-school activities, and if someone was sick, he was the one to stay home.
As with his community involvement, Bud always went above and beyond for his children, Megan, 28, said.
She said her dad’s garden had individual beds for each of his kids’ favorite flowers. (Megan’s are lupins and peonies.) And for her dance recitals growing up, when other parents brought store-bought bouquets for their dancers, Megan got a giant hand-grown one.
This wasn’t over the top for Bud, she added. “He just did that kind of thing every day.”
“It just speaks to the core of who he was,” she said. “He wasn’t a quick-answer kind of guy; he was very methodical about what would make you happy.”
His eldest son, Marty, 32, said his father was very patient and giving — traits Marty hopes to pass on to his own son, five-month-old Winston French IV.
“He would always treat you with respect,” he said, “and he’d always try to learn something about you so he could remember you for next time.”
Bud’s death has led to an outpouring of support from the community of Nelson and beyond, even from people the family doesn’t know.
Bud’s family has postponed his celebration of life to next summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the Frenches ask that people take a moment and go outside, like Bud would’ve wanted.
Most of all, they hope Bud’s legacy lives on. “A gentleman I went to school with in Nelson ... had reached out to me and said how Bud was such an icon of his childhood and icon of Nelson,” Megan said. “That really hit home for me. He really was incredibly impactful — whether you had five minutes or 62 years with him.”