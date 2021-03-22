In December, Dale Pregent’s sons asked him what he wanted for Christmas. His answer didn’t surprise them.
Unknown to sons Tim and Greg, but true to form, Pregent had contacted Wheelock School to see if he could help a local family that was hurting economically. The former Keene mayor was discreetly putting together a food box and suggested his sons donate gift cards to the cause as his Christmas gift.
“That’s the kind of guy he was,” says Tim Pregent, 55, who lives in Garner, N.C., a suburb of Raleigh. “That’s what he did and that’s what he’s always been doing. He never asks for anything.”
Philip “Dale” Pregent, 84, died last week at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. He had broken two vertebrae in a fall in early February, and complications from that injury led to a deterioration in his health.
Current Keene Mayor George Hansel has requested that all flags be flown at half mast until Thursday in honor of Pregent. He also issued a statement, part of which reads: “Dale was an incredible friend to many in Keene and served as one of the city’s best cheerleaders and ambassadors. Even though his time as mayor corresponded with challenges related to the 2008 economic crisis and frequent testing of the city’s authority by concerned citizens, Dale’s friendly and humble leadership style helped Keene address these challenges while staying focused on the future.”
Plaudits have poured in via Facebook and almost all of them share Hansel’s sentiments: He was a nice guy, an honest person and a tireless worker. Pregent often described himself as a cheerleader for the city.
“He had a knack for conversation. He was kind, generous, a great story teller, at times outspoken and knowledgeable about the damndest, most random stuff,” wrote Kurt Steelman of Steelman Productions, whose office is in Central Square. “He had drive. I admired it, and I considered Dale a good friend.”
Pregent served two terms as Keene mayor, starting in 2008. Not only did he have to contend with the start of the Great Recession, he succeeded the late Michael E.J. Blastos, Keene’s longest-serving mayor. Blastos, the gregarious owner of The Pub restaurant, often held court there and ubiquitously promoted Keene. Pregent was the quiet successor, joining Blastos at his table, yet dogged in pursuing goals such as completing the city’s comprehensive master plan.
“His personality led him to be a good public official,” Tim Pregent says. “He didn’t have an agenda — he wanted to do what was best for people.”
A Keene native, Pregent didn’t enter local politics until he successfully ran for City Council in his mid-60s. That drive to learn never wavered — 10 years later, at the age of 74 — he earned a bachelor of arts degree in social sciences with a specialization in political studies at Keene State College. Pregent had dropped out of Keene State in 1958, but then-president Helen Giles-Gee convinced him to complete it when the pair were greeting incoming freshmen one fall.
“I hope people are encouraged if they haven’t finished their education. I hope they do it,” he said shortly after earning his degree.
Pregent’s lifelong passion for antiques became his career. He was a well-known local antiques dealer, having run several businesses in a career spanning more than 50 years, including at the Colony Mill Marketplace. Pregent was part of a local antique culture that featured several prominent local dealers and auctioneers.
“Our house was never furnished with the same furniture for very long,” Tim Pregent says with a laugh, noting that one of his favorite oak dining tables lasted all of two weeks. “We’d wake up on a Sunday morning and go to Brimfield (one of the biggest flea markets in New England), and you never knew what you’d come back with. Not everybody has that kind of childhood.”
But when Pregent decided to run for City Council when retirement seemingly beckoned, even his family was caught off-guard. “I didn’t see it coming,” Tim Pregent says.
They were even more surprised three terms and six years later when Pregent announced he was running for mayor. “We’re like, ‘Whoa, what?’ That’d be cool — our dad as mayor,” Tim Pregent says.
Pregent defeated Bill Beauregard in the 2007 election and successfully won a second term before deciding to step down. Still, he later returned to City Hall for another stint as an at-large city councilor.
Those who served with him say he was an excellent mayor who earned their respect. “He loves the job, but it’s very time-consuming, and I think he probably deserves a rest,” City Councilor Cynthia Georgina said when Pregent left the office. “I think he’s put more into it than a lot of mayors.”
Former council member Jim Duffy, who served with Pregent, told The Sentinel last week that Pregent always tried to bring people together for the common cause of making the city a better place. “He was a humble, strong man, a man of faith, and he really went out of his way to be kind to everybody,” Duffy said.
In addition to the completion of Keene’s comprehensive master plan, Pregent cited switching city vehicles on biodiesel and improving the city’s bike-path infrastructure as his most notable accomplishments. Some have suggested that naming the multi-use South Bridge that crosses Routes 12 and 101 after Pregent would be appropriate.
Born in Keene, Pregent’s mother, Beatrice, died when he was a child and his father, Philip, later remarried. Pregent and his wife, Ann Foster, had two sons and divorced when Tim was in 5th grade. She died three years later, in 1980. Though he never officially remarried, Pregent and Jan Lincoln of Keene have been together for decades.
As a student in Keene, Pregent loved all sports, but especially basketball. He played varsity basketball for Keene High and even at Keene State before he dropped out. He picked up golf when he was in his mid-40s, and soon had a membership at Bretwood Golf Course. But coaching his own kids took priority. Tim Pregent says having his father always around made an indelible impression, and he emulates his father today in coaching his own kids.
“Sportsmanship and lose gracefully — that was my father. That’s the kind of guy he was. And that’s what I teach my kids now,” Tim Pregent says. “I’m the person I am today because of my father.”
He recalls their house being a neighborhood hangout for his friends, who, he says, “loved my father dearly.” Pregent was notorious for cooking “healthy foods that really weren’t,” Tim Pregent says. Green beans with Velveeta cheese was a favorite; hot dog lasagne with generic spaghetti sauce was another. When Tim chose to travel and moved to Colorado after high school, he talked to his father every day, and both sons remained close to him until the end.
Pregent was a regular at The Pub and grew close to Blastos, who urged him to run for mayor when he decided to leave office after four terms. They shared similar ideals, Blastos once said, in that they were both very open, very accessible and believed in a transparent government.
Upon leaving office, Pregent said he was proud to serve. It’s truly an honor to be the mayor of a city like this,” he said. “When I talk to mayors in other cities, we’ve already done things they’re only thinking of.”