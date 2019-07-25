Two longtime leaders at Keene State College are serving as interim co-directors of the Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies for the 2019-20 year, according to an email this week from a college administrator.
Celia Rabinowitz and Paul Vincent take the reins from Hank Knight, who recently retired.
Following Knight’s retirement “and an initial search for his successor, we have determined our best path forward is to renew the search this fall for a full-time director for the Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies to join our community by July 2020,” Ockle E. Johnson, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs, announced in an email to colleagues Monday.
As detailed in the email, the two interim leaders bring ample experience to the role.
Vincent is a professor emeritus who taught history and Holocaust studies at the college prior to his retirement in 2017. At different points, he was the director of the Cohen Center and the Mason Library at Keene State. He not only coordinated the push to create the college’s major in Holocaust and genocide studies, but he was also founding chair of the program. He was a fellow at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum from 2007-08, received Keene State College’s Distinguished Teaching Award in 2008, was a Fulbright Scholar in 2015 at Jagiellonian University’s Centre for European Studies; and was a visiting professor at the Krakow, Poland, university in 2018.
Rabinowitz is dean of the Mason Library, has taught courses and participated in Keene State’s China Poetry Exchange with a trip to the Yancheng Teachers University in 2018. She has a Bachelor of Arts in classics and religious studies from Beloit College in Wisconsin; a Master of Arts in religious studies from The Hebrew University of Jerusalem; a Ph.D. in historical theology (with a focus on early Christian theology) from Fordham University in New York City; and a Master of Library Science from Rutgers University in New Jersey.