A gentle breeze sent leaves fluttering around Stonewall Farm's learning center and farm store in Keene Saturday morning. Harp and fiddle melodies mixed with chatter as people streamed toward the ticket table, ready for a day of all things fall.
The inaugural Harvest Festival, co-hosted by The Sentinel's Monadnock Table magazine and Stonewall Farm, brought together community members in a showcase of local foods, crafts and activities. The event, a celebration of the rural community, offered visitors plenty of opportunities to learn about local food and creators in engaging — and often tasty — ways.
Upon arriving at the festival, one of the first booths attendees passed was the Stonewall Farm produce table. Small cartons of berries were arranged in a grid, surrounded by bundles of leafy greens and next to an impressively large stack of carrots.
Manning the table was Logan Hailey, a Texas native who now leads a nomadic lifestyle. Since spring, she and her partner, Justin "Cheezy" Taylor, have served as the market garden managers for Stonewall Farm.
“Keene is full of really just amazing people and a lot of support for local agriculture,” she said. “To be able to bring together so many different types of local vendors — everyone from artisans to farmers to musicians and crafts — I think it’s really important, for sure, so people can connect outside of just the standard big-box grocery store kind of setting ... and just bolster the local economy and get everyone interacting with the community. “
Saturday brought classic New England autumn weather — chilly in the morning but warming dramatically by the afternoon. Vendors leaned into the seasonal atmosphere with handmade quilts and hats, and donuts with coffee.
And what would a fall festival be without some fresh apple cider?
Children and adults alike gathered around Sam Bator, assistant youth education director at Stonewall Farm and helped her crank the old-fashioned cider press.
With tips from the Internet, Bator said she taught herself to use the cider press in preparation for the demonstrations (“I watched a hundred videos, but gosh, you gotta try it first"), adding that she practiced for the past week.
In addition to just being fun, the demonstration showed the kids and adults how extra produce can be used. Cider isn’t made from the apples on trees, Bator explained, but rather those that have already fallen to the ground and may not otherwise be eaten. And when the cider is pressed and ready, the collateral apple pulp can be composted or fed to the farm’s chickens.
“That’s one of our main missions, is really getting people to see not just where their food is coming from, but also see the different practices that can be done to help regenerate the earth. One of those things is making sure that we’re not wasting food,” she said.
Beyond apple cider, food vendors offered a range of goodies, selling everything from garlic to granola, vegan cheese to veggies.
Jill Bezzant of Northfield, Mass., buzzed around her booth, which offered honey from her bees, beeswax candles and fresh dahlias. She and her husband, John, offered samples of their honey and honeycomb. The harvest festival was Bezzant Bees’ first market event in almost two years — since the onset of the pandemic, Bezzant said. On display were planks of honeycomb and the tools Bezzant uses to collect the beeswax and filter the honey.
Local honey is better for consumers, Bezzant said, noting that honey produced by local beekeepers — rather than large manufacturers — is the product in its purest form.
Danielle Scadova and Brian Vose, both of Marlborough, stood at an outdoor table with cups of coffee and cider. They noted that the event felt “normal” — refreshing, they said, after the COVID-19 pandemic restricted large gatherings like festivals for much of the past two years. The pair said that in addition to looking at the wares, it was nice to talk to the artists as well.
“It’s a good sense of community,” Scadova said. “... It’s nice to see what everyone’s up to.”
Even after filling up on free samples or purchased goodies, visitors still had plenty to explore: watching the boat-building workshop facilitated by Keene-based Mill Hollow Works, listening to live music from Randy Miller, Pamela Stohrer or Shana Stack Band, enjoying a horse-drawn carriage ride around the farm’s grounds, or just perusing the work of local artists.
The Monadnock Food Co-op, the festival’s lead sponsor, shared information about the Indigenous harvest calendar, which is the calendar used by Abenaki people that links the passing of time with seasonal foods. The co-op's booth also highlighted the sunchoke, an “unsung hero” of root vegetables, according to Megan Lafaso Hercher, the organization's events and education coordinator.
Lafaso Hercher said she wanted to introduce people to a lesser-known crop that comes from the fall harvest.
“We thought it was really, really valuable to highlight the Indigenous harvest calendar and talk about sunchokes and other root vegetables,” she said. “… It’s really important to us to talk about local food systems as they were 13,000 years ago and as they are today.”
Lafaso Hercher, who has previously called the West Coast, Hawaii and Massachusetts home, said the festival reflected all the things she loves about the Monadnock Region.
"It’s families together, all different generations and craftspeople ... it’s just special.”