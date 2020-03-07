Operating budget: $32,428,708, which is $1,203,908, or 3.9 percent, higher than the $31,224,800 voters OK’d last year. If the proposal is rejected at the polls, a default budget of $31,933,862 would kick in.
Operating budget comparisons do not represent the change in the amount that would need to be raised by taxes, which is also affected by spending requests in separate warrant articles and year-to-year changes in revenue.Hot topics: Voters in all five towns will consider whether to allow Charlestown to withdraw from the district, a result of last year’s vote for a feasibility study and a months-long process by a district-wide committee that ultimately recommended the town’s exit, 7-3.
Also on the warrant: Several articles, open only to voters in each of the district’s towns, seek to use one-time state funding to make capital improvements to schools. At the deliberative session last month, Charlestown voters defunded a proposal to use $645,000 to build double-door entrances at the town’s three schools, but they can still consider $171,000 in security upgrades and asbestos abatement.
The other articles seeking to use one-time state funding for building improvements, with some help from capital reserves, would appropriate $35,500 for Acworth Elementary School; $109,500 for Alstead Primary and Vilas Middle schools; $8,500 for Sarah Porter School in Langdon; and $162,500 for Walpole Primary, Walpole Elementary and North Walpole schools.
Another proposal would allow the school board to negotiate a land transfer to the town of Walpole, which already uses and maintains the district-owned parcel for parking.
Contested races: Shelly Blouin-Andrus is challenging incumbent Scott Bushway for a three-year term as Charlestown’s representative on the school board.
Elections: Tuesday, March 10, in all towns; Acworth voters cast ballots from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Acworth Town Hall; Alstead voters from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Alstead Town Hall; Charlestown voters from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Charlestown Senior Center; Langdon voters from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Municipal Building on Route 12A; and Walpole voters from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Walpole Town Hall.
As an official-ballot district, voters in Fall Mountain’s five towns will consider the entire warrant at the polls.