Fall Mountain Regional School District voters will have their say on a $34.9 million proposed budget next week.
Here’s a look at this year’s warrant:
Budget proposal: The $34,939,602 proposed budget represents an approximately 6.2 percent increase over the 2021-22 operating budget. If people vote down the proposal, a $34,789,718 default budget would take effect.
The projected tax increase if the budget proposal passes for a $100,000 assessed property for Acworth residents would be $294.95; $353.27 for Alstead; $305.75 in Charlestown; $257.54 in Langdon; and $250.43 in Walpole.
The increase is largely attributed to five budget drivers, Superintendent Lori Landry explained at last month’s deliberative session. These include hikes in fuel and heating costs, increased health insurance premiums, sick-leave buybacks, the second year of the teachers union contract, and increased special education costs, which the district is legally obligated to cover.
Hot topics: Similar to the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District, there is one petition article on Fall Mountain’s warrant this year, which calls for all school materials to be made available in the towns’ public libraries. However, at the deliberative session, voters amended the article to nix the language calling for libraries to house those materials, leaving only a few preamble-like paragraphs describing the importance of education in democracy.
Voters will also decide whether the district will create a budget committee.
Other warrant articles: Other articles that will appear on the ballot next week include a proposal to raise $500,000 for the district’s capital reserve funds; a three-year collective bargaining agreement between the school board and the Fall Mountain Educational Support Staff Association; whether to draw funds from towns’ capital reserve funds for projects in their respective schools; and whether to use capital reserve funds for asbestos abatement and painting the gym ceiling at Fall Mountain Regional High School.
Contested races: There are three contested races for seats on the Fall Mountain school board.
Incumbent Joseph Levesque and Henry Moncrief are vying for a three-year seat representing Alstead.
Rebecca Sethi of Walpole and Jamie Teague are running for an at-large seat on the board.
Incumbent Shelly Andrus and Gabe Moore are running for a one-year term representing Charlestown.
Voting: Fall Mountain district residents vote on the school district warrant at the polls in their own towns. Polls will be open Tuesday at:
Acworth Town Hall from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Alstead Town Hall from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Charlestown Senior Center from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Langdon Municipal Building from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Walpole Town Hall for Walpole residents and St. Peter’s Church, 38 Church St. in North Walpole, for North Walpole residents, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Since Fall Mountain follows an official-ballot format, voters will consider the entire warrant at the polls.