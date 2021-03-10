Voters in the Fall Mountain Regional School District on Tuesday passed all articles on the warrant, including a $32.9 million operating budget, and ousted an incumbent school board member.
The district’s $32,885,514 budget, which is a 1.4 percent increase over the current year’s, passed 1,344 to 316. Meanwhile, Craig Vickers defeated incumbent school board member William Stahl for a three-year term representing Walpole, 797-434.
In the other contested school board race, incumbent Michael Herrington, the board’s vice chairman, fended off a challenge from Timothy Fitzpatrick for an at-large seat on the seven-member school board, 753-472.
A two-year contract with the Fall Mountain Teachers Association that would provide a 1.9 percent average wage increase, plus related benefits costs, passed 1,096 to 624. The estimated costs for pay and benefit increases in the first year of the contract are $229,068, with a total increase of $461,987 over the contract’s two years.
Voters also approved, 1,089 to 429, a warrant article that was originally intended to add money to capital reserve funds, but that was zeroed out at last month’s deliberative session.
The district had proposed adding unspent budget money up to $500,000 at the end of the fiscal year to the funds for school renovation projects, as it has done in each of the past several years. Due to this practice, Charlestown resident Terry Spilsbury, who proposed the change to the warrant article, said the district has sufficient funds for current renovation projects. Any surplus in the coming year could provide relief to taxpayers, said Spilsbury, who also represents Sullivan District 8 in the N.H. House.
Charlestown voters also approved spending $75,500 from the town’s capital reserve fund for a new clock system at Charlestown Middle School and completion of an asbestos-abatement project at Charlestown Primary School, 418-251.
In Walpole, voters OK’d the use of $44,700 from the town’s capital reserve fund for a hallway retiling project at Walpole Primary School, sanding and refinishing the gym floor at Walpole Elementary School and replacing the clock system at North Walpole School, 352-43.
Alstead voters approved the use of $19,700 from the town’s capital reserve fund to upgrade the failed classroom clock system at Vilas Middle School and install a new stage curtain at the school, 332-88.
Voters throughout the district — which covers Acworth, Alstead, Charlestown, Langdon and Walpole — also greenlit the use of $16,000 from the Fall Mountain Regional High School capital reserve for a new clock system at the school, 1,221 to 478.
In the lone district-wide race, incumbent Moderator Leroy Watson ran unopposed for another one-year term, and received 1,245 votes.