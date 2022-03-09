Voters in the Fall Mountain Regional School District on Tuesday approved the entire warrant, including a $34.9 million operating budget, and voted out an incumbent school board member.
The $34,939,602 budget, which passed 783-597, represents an approximately 6.2 percent increase over the $32,885,514 budget voters approved the last year. Full results were not available before The Sentinel's print deadline Wednesday.
The projected tax increase for a property assessed at $100,000 in Acworth is $294.95; $353.27 in Alstead; $305.75 in Charlestown; $257.54 in Langdon; and $250.43 in Walpole.
The budget increase is largely attributed to five drivers, Superintendent Lori Landry said at last month’s deliberative session. These include hikes in fuel and heating costs, increased health insurance premiums, sick-leave buybacks, the second year of the teachers union contract, and increased special education costs, which the district is legally obligated to cover.
Along with the budget, voters throughout the district — which covers Acworth, Alstead, Charlestown, Langdon and Walpole — also approved:
*a petition article to create a budget committee for the district by a vote of 912-473.
*a three-year collective-bargaining agreement between the school board and the Fall Mountain Educational Support Staff Association by a vote of 931-540.
*an article to raise $500,000 for the district's capital reserve funds by a vote of 931-518.
*several articles to draw money from towns’ capital reserve funds for projects in their respective schools, and another to use $50,500 in capital reserve funds for asbestos abatement and painting the gym ceiling at Fall Mountain Regional High School. The latter passed by a vote of 1,167-286.
Voters also approved, by a vote of 711-676, a petition warrant article that, as originally written, called for all school materials to be made available in the member towns’ public libraries. However, similar to the Jaffrey-Rindge and ConVal districts — where nearly identical articles appeared — Fall Mountain voters at the deliberative session amended the article to nix the language calling for libraries to house those materials, leaving only a few preamble-like paragraphs describing the importance of education in democracy.
In a trio of contested school board races, two incumbents kept their seats, while one fell to a challenger. Incumbent Rebecca Sethi of Walpole lost her at-large seat for a three-year term on the board to Jamie Teague, 584-449. In Alstead, incumbent Joseph Levesque won another three-year seat on the board, defeating Henry Moncrief, 651-340. And incumbent Shelly Andrus won a one-year term representing Charlestown, besting Gabe Moore, 617-288.
In uncontested races, school board incumbent Sarah Vogel of Acworth won another three-year term with 932 votes, incumbent at-large member Alissa Bascom won a two-year term with 1,058 votes, and Moderator Leroy Watson won another one-year term with 1,016 votes.