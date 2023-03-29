Voters in the Fall Mountain Regional School District on Tuesday approved nearly the entire warrant, rejecting only a pair of petition articles including one that would have changed the budget committee's authority.
The district's $35.1 million budget passed 1,537-483, while the petition warrant article to replace the statutory budget committee with an advisory budget committee failed 1,412-576. Fall Mountain created a budget committee last year, after residents approved a petition warrant article establishing the eight-member group. The budget committee has authority to set the budget proposal that goes to voters.
The other petition article this year would have authorized a study of Walpole's potential departure from district, which also covers Acworth, Alstead, Charlestown and Langdon. Voters rejected that proposal 1,151-321, though vote totals for that article were not available from Alstead as of Wednesday afternoon.
In the lone contested race for a school district position, incumbent Andy Collins won a one-year term on the school board representing Walpole, besting challenger Cheryl Hoffman 710-671.
Full results were not available before The Sentinel's print deadline Wednesday morning.
The of $35,059,225 budget is down $848,836, or 2.36 percent, from this year’s budget. For a property worth $200,000, the proposal carries estimated tax increases of $18.28 in Acworth, $149.56 in Alstead, $330.36 in Charlestown and $115.12 in Walpole, and an estimated decrease of $96.96 in Langdon. These figures do not reflect the impact of any end-of-year surplus funds, which could reduce the tax burden.
Voters also approved a collective bargaining agreement with the Fall Mountain Educational Teacher Association, 1,390-623. The three-year contract calls for estimated salary and benefit increases of $478,593 next year, $488,540 the following year and $462,203 in the 2025-26 school year.
Acworth and Langdon voters also green-lit requests for withdrawing money from capital improvement funds in those towns. Acworth voters OK'd using $23,000 from the Acworth School capital reserve fund, 196-21. And in Langdon, residents voted 118-13 to authorize spending $37,500 from the Langdon school capital reserve fund for a new leach field at Sarah Porter School.
Voters also gave the district permission to put up to $250,000 from any year-end unassigned fund balance into the high school’s capital reserve fund, by a vote of 1,385-545.
Fall Mountain residents also approved a pair of articles to amend the district’s articles of agreement, which required a two-thirds majority vote.
The first eliminates the requirement that the district maintain elementary schools in North Charlestown and North Walpole, which voters approved 1,492-474. District officials have clarified, though, that there are no imminent plans to close either school, and that this article would give voters in those towns the ability to make decisions about the future of elementary schools there.
The second warrant article relating to the articles of agreement will prohibit the closure of schools in North Walpole or North Charlestown without a majority decision from voters in Walpole or Charlestown. District voters approved that change 1,465-543.
No one filed to run for a two-year seat on the budget committee representing Alstead. Write-in candidate William Jordan Cannon won the most votes for that seat, with 34.
Also elected without contest: Shelly Andrus of Charlestown, school board, three years; P. Kevin Keith of Langdon, school board, three years; Leroy Watson, moderator, one year; Michael Aron of Acworth, budget committee, two years; Christopher Spaulding of Charlestown, budget committee, three years; Amanda Chaffee of Langdon, budget committee, three years; Steven Dalessio of Walpole, budget committee, one year; Stephen Varone, at-large, budget committee, one year; Gabriel St. Pierre, at-large, budget committee, two years.
