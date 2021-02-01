The Fall Mountain Regional School District is scheduled to hold its deliberative session Tuesday.
The session is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Fall Mountain Regional High School in Langdon, according to the district’s website.
Voters will have a chance to weigh in on the operating budget and other proposed warrant articles during the session. The district covers Acworth, Alstead, Charlestown, Langdon and Walpole.
According to a presentation from December, the warrant includes a proposed $32,885,514 operating budget; a two-year contract with the Fall Mountain Teachers Association, which would increase the pay and benefits line item by about $230,000 each year; and capital improvements at the high school as well as schools in Alstead, Charlestown and Langdon.
Residents will vote on the warrant articles March 9.