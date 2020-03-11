Fall Mountain Regional School District residents voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to keep Charlestown in the district, rejecting a push from some in town to withdraw and form a separate school district.
The withdrawal article lost by wide margins, going down 2,620-611. The article failed in each of Fall Mountain’s member towns, including in Charlestown where voters shot it down 905-509.
With lower property values, Charlestown’s school tax rate is substantially higher than the other four towns in the district, and its overall property-tax rate is routinely among the highest in the state. That has fueled talk of whether Charlestown should break away from the district and go it alone.
Last October, a study committee voted 7-3 to recommend withdrawal. But the committee’s minority warned the move would increase costs both in Charlestown and in what’s left of the Fall Mountain district, and could force services to be cut.
Charlestown is the largest town in the district, with more than 40 percent of its students as of the 2018-19 school year, according to the minority report. The other towns are Acworth, Alstead, Langdon and Walpole.
School district voters also passed an operating budget of $32,428,708, up $1,203,908, or 3.9 percent, from what voters approved last year.
They also supported placing $500,000 in the district’s capital reserve funds; appropriated $156,500 for various projects at Fall Mountain Regional High School; and authorized the school board to transfer a 1.7 acre parcel of land in Walpole to the town.
Appropriations voted on by individual towns also passed, as follows: Acworth approved $35,500 for capital improvements at the Acworth Elementary School; Alstead approved $109,500 for work at the Alstead Primary School and Vilas Middle School; Charlestown approved $816,000 for work at Charlestown schools; and Walpole approved $162,500 for capital improvements at Walpole Primary School, Walpole Elementary School and North Walpole School.
Langdon voters approved spending $8,500 to install a secure door control access and camera system at Sarah Porter School, 148-22.
The improvements will be paid for through a combination of one-time state aid and withdrawals from capital reserve funds.