LANGDON — Nearly 100 Fall Mountain Wildcats became alumni Saturday morning as the school held its graduation ceremony for the Class of 2023, characterized by cheers for each name called and culminating in confetti.
Taking refuge from the day's rainstorm in Fall Mountain Regional High School's gymnasium, proud families and friends packed bleachers and looked on as their graduates walked to receive their diplomas.
Of them was Madison Kelley, 18, of Alstead, who plans to continue her education at River Valley Community College in Keene, where she'll be pursuing business classes in support of her family's animal farm.
"I love photography, so I'm interested in using it to promote the farm," Kelley said before entering the school as a student for the last time Saturday.
She said she most enjoyed Fall Mountain's woodworking and shop classes and hopes to take skills from her education to continue running the farm, which raises cows, pigs and chickens.
Also aiming to stay in the region is Andrew Cheeney, 18, of Langdon, who will be taking a 160-hour welding course at PHAZE Welding Technology Center in Peterborough.
"We have a small farm too, so we're always fixing stuff and building new stuff," Cheeney said. "We do maple sugaring and all sorts of stuff."
Newly minted alum Brooklyn Merrill, meanwhile, is taking a cue from her first name and preparing to move to New York City to attend Marymount Manhattan College, where she'll be participating in its art history and art business programs.
"I prefer painting above all else, but I'm definitely aiming towards the business side," said Merrill, 18, of Charlestown. "I'd love to own my own art gallery one day."
Merrill thanked Fall Mountain school counselor Kim Varney Chandler for her support in helping her definite a path for herself beyond New England.
And Mitchell Cormier, 18, of Walpole, will be attending Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester for business and to play on its collegiate golf team.
"My mom got her master's degree in business, and I always wanted to follow her; she's really smart," he said, adding he wants to tie his degree with sports management.
Among other accolades, Cormier was the 2020 state champion in boys' golf during the NHIAA golf championship that year. A banner recognizing the honor hung above Cormier from the rafters of Fall Mountain's gym as he stepped off the stage after collecting his diploma.
Graduating students, some donning maroon caps and gowns and others wearing white alternates — the school's two colors — filed into the gym just before 10 a.m. to begin the procession and ceremony. Following a presentation of colors from the school's Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps. and the Pledge of Allegiance, SAU 60 Board Chair Alissa Bascom delivered a welcoming speech to the Class of 2023 seated before her.
"Today we gather to acknowledge your achievements and bid you farewell as you embark on the next chapter of your lives," Bascom said. "First and foremost, I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to each and every one of you. Today marks the end of an incredible journey filled with memorable experiences, life-changing friendships and invaluable lessons both inside and outside the classroom."
She then shared a confession: "This speech was written with artificial intelligence technology, using a very simple prompt."
The purpose of using AI-generated writing, Bascom said immediately after, was to present what future lies ahead of the graduates, whom she said, "will be ready for it." She continued the speech in her own words, describing a fast-changing world the alumni will face.
"Anything you want to know and anything to dream is available to you," Bascom said. "Remember that it's OK to be anxious, apprehensive and unsure."
SAU 60 Interim Superintendent Brendan Minnihan then took Bascom's place at the podium to congratulate the students, reminiscing about when some of them entered the district in 2006, when he was assistant superintendent. Fall Mountain Interim Principal Thomas Ronning then expressed his own praise for the class on stage.
"It's hard to believe this day has finally arrived," Ronning said to students. "Everyone here today has witnessed your growth, your determination and your incredible accomplishments. And now as you're on the verge of a new chapter, we celebrate you and the memories you've created during your time here."
For Grace St. Pierre, 18, of Acworth, and Kaleb Houle-Lawrence, 18, of Alstead, their favorite of those memories was the school prom last year, held on two floors in Walpole's town hall with one floor themed after an enchanted garden and the other a starry night.
St. Pierre was selected as the recipient of Fall Mountain's Wildcat Award, which Assistant Principal Bradley Venice said in the ceremony is for a senior that "demonstrates the school's core values of respect, responsibility and character and citizenship throughout their high school career."
Later, Houle-Lawrence was honored as one of the class' summa cum laude graduates along with senior Jager Klema. The distinction is equivalent to being named valedictorian in other schools.
Houle-Lawrence and St. Pierre were recently featured in The Sentinel's Monadnock Profile on French teacher Rebecca Fortgang for their involvement in developing the high school's French language and culture program Fortgang leads.
Last of the morning's speakers before the presentation of diplomas was Virginia Foote, a lieutenant dispatcher for Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid. Foote is also a volunteer rescue captain, firefighter and EMT for Langdon Fire and Rescue as well as its emergency management director.
Reflecting on the school's departing students, paraeducator and Class of 2023 advisor Peggy Jellie said she admires the class' spirit of giving. The class gift this year will be a project to restore Pine Tree Island, which was a pine tree in the center of the school's campus, according to Jellie.
Jellie, a Charlestown resident, said graduates will help construct a retaining wall so students can use the space as an outdoor classroom. She expects the project to take about a year.
"The class executive council and I put on big fundraisers," Jellie said. "They're just really great kids — they all have big futures ahead of them."
The following are Fall Mountain Regional High School's 2023 seniors: Alison Alderman, Jonah Aldrich, Pearl Aldrich, Shawn Allain Jr., Joel Anders, Miranda Anderson, Derek Bader Jr., Aidan Bailey, Cote Barratt, Alex Bernard, Sarah Bickford, Ray Blanton, Rylee Blodgett, Wyatt Britton, Sofia Brodeur-Stevens, Kole Burroughs, Drew Buswell, Dominic Cady, Kurtis Cass, Melodee Chambers, Andrew Cheeney, Amelia Clement, Mitchell Cormier, Alyssa Darling, Alexander DeVore, Joesph Duquette, Aiden Ebelt, Daniel Farnham, Ashly Feller, Kyle Fisher, Ryan Flood, McKenzie French, Riley Garceau, Kaleb Gibbs, Edward Gowdy, Manuel Gualpa-Lema, Matthew Hartwell, John Hassett, Kaleb Houle-Lawrence, Madison Kelley, Brian King, Colin Kinson, Jager Klema, Landon Lake, Alexx LaRouche, Kaitlyn Leclerc, Riley Leining, Abigail Levesque-Ramsey, Ella Livengood, Austin Luce, Andrew Lunderville, Morgan MacIntyre, Zachary Martineau III, Jessica Meadows, Brooklyn Merrill, Paige Morel, Rachel Murdoch, Ashley Nichols, Marissa Nutting, Robby Parntaprasert, Zachary Patch, Ziegen Patten, Joshua Paulette, Riley Phelps, Josh Pillsbury, Wesley Putnam, Sarah Rambin, Kassidy Ransom, Sofia Rende, Vincent Rende, Connor Rheaume, Angel Rowe, Elinzor Royce, Ashley Rule, Jason Santolucito, Dolores Segura, Anthony Sinclair, Domanik Small, Jordan Smith, Morgan Smith, Grace St. Pierre, Erin Stewart, Brody Stone, Denver Stone, Briana Tewksbury, Brandon Vasconcellos, Maxwell Vogel, Tyler Vose, Isabelle Walz, Abigail Waryas, Noah Wheeler-Braley and Foster Willett
