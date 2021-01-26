The Fall Mountain Regional School District will return to hybrid instruction on Feb. 1, Superintendent Lori Landry announced in a message on the district’s website Monday night.
The school board made the decision Monday night, Landry wrote, after voting two weeks ago to delay the resumption of hybrid learning, originally scheduled for Jan. 19.
The district — which covers Acworth, Alstead, Charlestown, Langdon and Walpole — transitioned from a hybrid model to remote classes after Thanksgiving break, due to a spike in COVID-19 transmission rates in the area.
School administrators will send letters to families in the next few days with details on the return to school, Landry wrote in her message Monday.
“We are all looking forward to our students returning to the buildings and assure you that the safety of our students and staff continues to be our top priority,” she wrote.
The majority of local school districts switched to remote learning in November, and returned to some level of in-person instruction on Jan. 19. Like Fall Mountain, though, N.H. School Administrative Unit 29, which covers Keene and six nearby towns, delayed its return to a hybrid model until Feb. 1.
The ConVal, Jaffrey-Rindge and Hinsdale districts all returned to hybrid or in-person learning last Tuesday. Meanwhile, Winchester School will remain remote at least through early February, the school board there decided earlier this month.
The Monadnock Regional School District — which covers Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Richmond, Roxbury, Swanzey and Troy — has remained in a hybrid model throughout the entire academic year, though several groups of students over the past few weeks temporarily switched to remote learning due to critically low staffing levels.