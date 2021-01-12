The Fall Mountain Regional School District will continue with fully remote classes through Feb. 1, Superintendent Lori Landry announced in a message on the district’s website Monday night.
The district — which covers Acworth, Alstead, Charlestown, Langdon and Walpole — transitioned from a hybrid model to remote learning after Thanksgiving break, due to a spike in COVID-19 transmission rates in the area.
Fall Mountain schools were scheduled to return to hybrid instruction next Tuesday, but the school board voted Monday to continue fully remotely through early February, and reassess that decision in late January, Landry said in her message.
“We will continue to monitor transmission rates and the level of school impact daily and communicate information as necessary,” she said.
The majority of local school districts switched to remote learning in November, and are slated to return to hybrid or fully in-person instruction next Tuesday, after Martin Luther King Jr. Day. N.H. School Administrative Unit 29, which covers Keene and six nearby towns, announced Monday that it is still on track to return to hybrid or in-person classes next week.
The ConVal, Jaffrey-Rindge and Hinsdale districts are currently scheduled to return to hybrid or in-person instruction next Tuesday, too. Meanwhile, Winchester School will remain remote at least through early February, the school board there decided last week.
The Monadnock Regional School District — which covers Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Richmond, Roxbury, Swanzey and Troy — has remained in a hybrid model throughout the entire academic year, though this week students at Cutler Elementary School in West Swanzey and one group of about 70 middle-schoolers at Monadnock Regional Middle/High School in Swanzey Center temporarily switched to remote learning due to critically low staffing levels.