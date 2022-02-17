LANGDON — The Fall Mountain Regional School Board will soon search for a successor to longtime Superintendent Lori Landry, who plans to retire at the end of the school year.
On Monday, the school board formally accepted the retirement request of Landry, who has served eight years as Fall Mountain’s superintendent, preceded by six years as the assistant superintendent.
Landry said her retirement was a “joint decision” by herself and the school board.
“It is a hard decision but a good one for everyone,” Landry told the Eagle Times in a recent interview. “We have built one of the best districts ever, and I am sure a new superintendent will continue to support and build upon our success.”
The last three years have been particularly challenging for Fall Mountain’s five-community district. In 2019 and 2020 the communities weathered contentious debates and arguments during an effort by Charlestown residents to withdraw from the cooperative district. Soon after district voters rejected the Charlestown withdrawal proposal in 2020, the novel coronavirus pandemic took hold of the nation, forcing schools to go fully remote to finish the 2019-2020 school year and battle through a bevy of challenges in 2020-2021, including staff shortages and trying to balance in-person learning opportunities with adequate health and safety precautions and many students opting to continue learning at home.
Though taxing on many levels, Landry said these situations also brought the community together, which she credited to the strength of Fall Mountain’s faculty, staff, administrators and families.
Landry said she is feeling “mixed emotions” about retiring, though she believes the district will continue to thrive under new leadership.
As for herself, “now is the time to take a step back, take a little break” and enjoy time with her grandchildren, Landry said.
Landry said that she and the school board plan to jointly discuss the transition in greater detail at the school board’s next meeting on Feb. 28.
Landry has not made a formal public announcement or released a letter to the community.
School board Vice-chair Craig Vickers, in a phone interview with the Eagle Times, explained that the board needed to move forward with officially accepting Landry’s retirement so the board could proceed with steps to fill the position.
Initially the board had hoped to announce Landry’s retirement at Fall Mountain’s budget deliberation meeting on Feb. 10.
“We are very thankful for Superintendent Landry’s 14 years of service to Fall Mountain, and we wish her the best,” Vickers said.
Landry will serve through the remainder of the school year, which officially ends June 30.
Fall Mountain currently does not have an assistant superintendent, and the district’s longtime Finance Director Jim Fenn left the district last year to take over business operations at the Windsor Central Supervisory Union in Woodstock, Vt.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.