LANGDON — The Fall Mountain Regional School District has received nearly $1 million in federal funding to support remote learning, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday.
The district — which covers Acworth, Alstead, Charlestown, Langdon and Walpole — was awarded a $995,158 Distance Learning & Telemedicine grant, according to a USDA news release. The funds will go toward building and expanding remote-learning services in Cheshire and Sullivan counties.
"Distance learning will enable schools to share instructional resources, provide cultural literacy and career pathways programs for students, and provide professional development opportunities," the release states. "The funding will also help expand the number and variety of courses offered, enable resource sharing through [career and technical education] centers, and provide access to special education and therapeutic services."
According to the USDA, the grant funding can be used on expenses including technology to support distance learning, as well as the purchase of instructional programming.
Fall Mountain, like the majority of local school districts, has operated under a hybrid model this year. Students are divided into two groups that attend in-person classes on alternating days, and families also have the option for their children to learn fully remotely. The entire Fall Mountain district switched to fully remote instruction from Nov. 30 to Feb. 1 due to a spike in local COVID-19 cases.
The USDA is funding 86 projects through these grants, totaling $42.3 million, which are designed to help rural residents access health care and education, according to the release.