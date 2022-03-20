Two weeks after Fall Mountain Regional School District voters approved the creation of a budget committee, a district official is aiming to have it assembled by Wednesday.
Earlier this month, voters green-lit a petition article calling for the committee's creation, and District Moderator Leroy Watson is responsible for appointing seven members.
The measure on the annual school-district warrant passed 912-473, winning a majority in all of Fall Mountain's member towns.
The new budget committee will mostly mirror the composition of the school board, Watson said in an interview Friday. Each of the district’s five towns — Acworth, Alstead, Charlestown, Langdon and Walpole — will have a representative on the committee, and there will be two at-large seats, he said. The committee’s eighth member will be a representative from the school board.
Previously, the school board was responsible for determining the district’s budget. In shifting that responsibility to the budget committee, school board Chairman Craig Vickers of Walpole said he hopes the board will be able to focus on other priorities this year. These include finding a new superintendent as Lori Landry is set to retire this summer, and reviewing the district’s strategic plan and articles of agreement.
“There’s a lot of energy and time that the board needs to do those things adequately,” Vickers said. He added that he sees the committee as an opportunity for more community members to get involved with the district.
Vickers said he personally had been against the article because budget committees often have trouble staying together since they typically don't generate as many interested candidates as school boards. He was also afraid the committee's initial instinct would be to make major cuts to the budget in response to frustration over burgeoning costs.
But since it was approved by district voters, he said he's looking forward to working with the committee and hopes to see it be a success.
In discussing the 2022-23 proposed operating budget at the district’s deliberative session in February, several attendees commented on what they described as a lack of clarity in the budget summary, sought details on budget lines and questioned how certain allocations were used.
Under state statute, Watson said he has 15 days to appoint members to the committee. That period ends Wednesday, and he described the work as “a temporary full-time job.”
He said he's reached out to town officials, representatives from local civic organizations and the teachers union, looking for recommendations.
In addition to recruiting potential members, he’s also been searching for resources to help members understand how the committee should function and the limits of its authority. He’s contacted the N.H. Municipal Association and the N.H. School Boards Association in search of helpful materials, he said.
“I don’t see my job as just appointing people and just walking away,” he said. “I want to appoint people and make sure they have the resources to do their job.”
Watson has also met with Superintendent Landry and her staff, he said, to make sure the committee will have access to district resources, including the district attorney and the business administrator.
The appointed members will serve until next year’s annual school-district meeting, at which point they would need to be elected to remain on the committee, Watson said. But even if an appointed committee member is elected next year, that person may have to run again in March 2024, to ensure terms are staggered.
Watson said he anticipates announcing his appointees on Wednesday.
“I really want this to work,” he said. “And I’m working as hard as I can to make sure it works.”