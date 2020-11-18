The Fall Mountain Regional School District learned Monday of a total of three COVID-19 cases at Fall Mountain Regional High School in Langdon and Charlestown Middle School, according to a letter from Superintendent Lori Landry posted on the district’s website Tuesday.
Landry did not specify whether the people who tested positive for the viral respiratory illness were students or staff members but did say none of them have been in the schools since Nov. 5. The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services has determined there was no potential for exposure at either the high school or Charlestown Middle School, Landry added.
Based on guidance from the state health department, as of Tuesday both schools would remain open. Students in the Fall Mountain district — which covers Acworth, Alstead, Charlestown, Langdon and Walpole — are split into two groups that attend classes in person two or three days a week and participate in remote learning the rest of the week. Families also have the option for their children to learn fully remotely.
Charlestown Middle School also reported a COVID-19 case last week, and Fall Mountain Regional High School had a case in late October.
Several other area school districts, including Hinsdale, Jaffrey-Rindge, Keene, Chesterfield and the Monadnock Regional School District, have also reported coronavirus cases this academic year. In the Hinsdale and Jaffrey-Rindge districts, COVID-19 cases have prompted schools to transition to remote learning for several weeks.
Amid rising COVID-19 cases throughout the Monadnock Region, the Winchester School District also has switched to remote learning. Schools in N.H. School Administrative Unit 29, which covers Keene and six surrounding towns, will transition to remote instruction after Thanksgiving break at least through the end of Christmas break.