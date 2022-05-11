We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
The Fall Mountain Regional School District has selected an interim superintendent, Chairman Craig Vickers said in a letter Tuesday to the district community.
Brendan Minnihan will serve as superintendent for the 2022-23 school year, Vickers, of Walpole, wrote. Minnihan, of Greenfield, will take the reins from Lori Landry, who, after 14 years with the district, plans to retire at the end of the current school year.
This won’t be Minnihan’s first stint with the Fall Mountain district, which includes Acworth, Alstead, Charlestown, Langdon and Walpole. He began his administrative career as assistant superintendent for the district in 2006, according to Vickers’ letter. Since then, he’s served as superintendent for school districts across southern New Hampshire, including ConVal Regional. Most recently, he led the Newport School District.
After reviewing applications, the school board narrowed its search to three candidates and conducted interviews in mid-April, the letter says. The board unanimously chose Minnihan, who offers a “calm, unflappable leadership style” that will serve the district well, Vickers wrote.
Minnihan announced his resignation from the Newport School District in early April, according to an article by The Eagle Times. At the time, he said a divisive culture and friction with some members of the school board and community there were the driving factors for his decision to leave.