Quiz Bowl students at Fall Mountain Regional High School will be participating in New Hampshire’s Granite State Challenge this upcoming January.
Nick Belsky, who has been coaching the team since he began it when he started working at Fall Mountain in 1997, said his team of 16 students have been working hard since September to prepare for the competition.
“I’m always impressed that we’re one of the smallest schools on the Granite State Challenge, and the kids work hard,” Belsky said.
The Granite State Challenge is a television quiz show hosted on NHPBS where 14 teams compete in bracket-style matches to determine one school the winner.
Schools participate in the show with six students, but they may be swapped out for other players. Belsky's current team consists of senior captain Edward Gowdy, senior Kaleb Houle-Lawrence, senior Grace St. Pierre, junior Quinn O'Connor, junior Braydon Lockhart, sophomore Braydon Patch, and freshman Benjamin Weightman.
According to the show’s website, the first Granite State Challenge was held in January of 1984. Tryouts for this season's competition were held in November, where Fall Mountain Regional High School qualified. They are looking to begin filming the episodes in January. After filming, a list of air dates will be posted on the Granite State Challenge website.
“I hope they play a nice, tight game, win or lose,” Belsky said.
His students over the years have been to the final four three times, and he’s hoping this will be the year they make it all the way to the final showdown.
“Our kids are definitely dedicated, we’ve practiced every day before school,” Belsky said.
Belsky said he and his students meet before 7 a.m. each day with questions, buzzers and even sometimes prizes. All of the current students on the team have been playing since they were freshman.
“We have good teachers at Fall Mountain, [and] these kids take a lot of hard classes,” Belsky said, who teaches psychology, sociology and world history to different levels of the high school.
His students also participate in the New Hampshire Quiz Bowl league, where there are five meets a year and a playoff game. He said it’s a good opportunity for them to train by going to these meets.
