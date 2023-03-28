Christopher Spence signed a contract Sunday to become the Fall Mountain Regional School District’s new superintendent starting this summer.
A 10-member selection committee, comprising Fall Mountain school board members, community members and a few people from the N.H. School Boards Association selected Spence for the role after almost a yearlong search. Fall Mountain announced he’d been chosen earlier this month.
The decision to hire Spence was unanimous, said Fall Mountain School Board Chair Sarah Vogel.
Spence will begin his tenure as superintendent July 1, according to the Fall Mountain website. He is currently an assistant superintendent for the Rochester City School District in New York.
Spence received a Ph.D. in culture, policy and society from the State University of New York at Buffalo, and also has master’s degrees in English education and education administration, according to the Rochester City School District website. Spence has previously worked as an English teacher, program coordinator and administrator.
The search to fill the position began last March, but the selection committee determined there wasn’t enough time to find a new superintendent for the 2022-23 school year, according to Vogel, of Acworth.
Brendan Minnihan is currently serving as the interim superintendent. He took over after Lori Landry, who retired last year after serving 14 years as superintendent.
Vogel said the search was nationwide, since the committee wanted to make sure it got a wide range of applicants. After a slew of interviews with potential candidates, Vogel said the committee felt confident in Spence’s application.
“We really were looking for someone to be able to put Fall Mountain on the map, and we wanted to have someone who was going to be able to do that for us and be vivacious,” she said.
He also presented great ideas, leadership skills and initiative to the committee during his selection interview, she noted.
“We really felt like we were able to make good decisions based on having this wonderful set of choices that we could choose from,” Vogel said. “He sold us on himself from the very beginning.”
Spence presented the committee with ideas about connecting further with the community, bringing people in, and communicating with state Legislature, Vogel said.
“His initial interview was about an hour long, and it didn’t feel like an hour had passed. We just clicked from the very beginning and so we really were feeling comfortable with him.”
Minnihan’s filling the interim position afforded the committee ample time to make the right choice, she said. Since Minnihan was filling in the interim position, the committee was also able to dedicate ample time to make the right choice.
“It was a long process with a lot of hours from that committee,” Vogel said. “And they did a fantastic job, everyone participated very thoroughly and thought about it.”
Spence was unavailable for comment on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.