LANGDON — An employee of the Fall Mountain Regional School District has tested positive for COVID-19, the superintendent announced Wednesday night.
Superintendent Lori Landry said in a statement on the district’s website the employee did not have close contact with any other employee within the district 48 hours prior to the onset of symptoms.
She added that, despite this incident, the district still feels comfortable allowing students to return to school Sept. 8.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and the well-being of our staff member and communicate any additional information should it be necessary,” Landry said in the statement.
Landry did not respond to The Sentinel’s request for comment.