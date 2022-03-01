LANGDON — At its meeting Monday, the Fall Mountain Regional School Board began preliminary discussions about hiring a new superintendent.
The board accepted Lori Landry’s retirement request at its Feb. 14 meeting, The Eagle Times reported, with Landry set to retire at the end of June.
Landry has been with the Fall Mountain district for 14 years, she said Monday, initially serving as assistant superintendent before becoming superintendent in 2013.
At Monday’s meeting at Fall Mountain Regional High School, board members discussed first steps toward finding her replacement.
School board Vice Chairman Craig Vickers of Walpole said these include conducting an exit interview with Landry and talking with other administrative personnel to determine what kind of candidate would work best with the district.
The board could follow one of two routes: work with an outside agency for the hiring process, or have board members conduct the search themselves.
For the former, the board is considering working with either the N.H. School Board Association or the New England School Development Council (NESDEC).
The district could save money and time if the board navigated the hiring process without the help of one of those organizations, Vickers said, especially if candidates are already within the district. But other board members felt that — given the importance of the decision — working with a professional agency would be worth the investment.
“I think it would be money well spent to have it done professionally,” at-large board member Alissa Bascom of Charlestown said.
However, given there are only a handful of months until Landry is set to leave, the board also needs to prepare for the possibility that the position may not be filled by then, Vickers said.
Landry also shared her two cents at the meeting, emphasizing that selecting a new superintendent is a big deal for the district, and she suggested setting up calls with the hiring agencies to learn more about the process.
“It’s a really, really important decision,” she said. “I’ve been honored to work here for so many years and to be your superintendent, and I certainly want to make sure that you do, and we do, what’s best for the Fall Mountain school district and the future.”
She offered to help the board set up a meeting with representatives from the N.H. School Board Association and NESDEC so members could learn more about how the agencies approach the hiring process.
Regardless of which path the board decides to take, members said they were aware they don’t have much time.
As at-large board member Rebecca Sethi of Walpole put it: “We need boots hittin’ the road in two weeks.”