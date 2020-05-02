LANGDON — Students in the Fall Mountain Regional School District will wrap up the school year on Friday, June 5, the district announced in a news release Friday.
The school board approved the change at its meeting Monday, the release notes.
“The past several weeks have been challenging and our faculty, staff, parents, guardians and students have worked so hard to ensure learning has continued even while our facilities have been closed due to COVID-19,” Superintendent Lori Landry said in the release. “This calendar change will allow students and their families to transition to a more comfortable schedule and get a much-needed reprieve from this time of uncertainty.”
As in other school districts across New Hampshire and beyond, Fall Mountain students have been remote-learning since mid-March in an effort to help curb the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. Last month, Gov. Chris Sununu extended his order closing public schools throughout the state through the end of the academic year.
Both the Monadnock Regional and ConVal Regional school districts are among those that plan to end early this year, both on May 29.
Grant Bosse, spokesman for the N.H. Department of Education, previously told The Sentinel that districts are allowed to do so, as long as they meet a required 990 hours.
By ending June 5, Fall Mountain will meet all state requirements and will have also accounted for four snow days, according to Friday’s release. Teachers will continue to work until June 17, to complete grading among other year-end duties and prepare for the coming year.
“It is our hope the entire Fall Mountain community will be able to utilize the summer break this year to rest, enjoy the warmer weather and return to school refreshed in the fall,” Landry said in the release.
Fall Mountain covers Acworth, Alstead, Charlestown, Langdon and Walpole.