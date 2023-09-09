As the days turn shorter and the autumn equinox is set to arrive in two weeks, New Hampshire is preparing to usher in visitors from around the region to witness the fall foliage.
After a summer of heavy rainfall, Matt Kelly, the forester for Cheshire County, said foliage is expected to peak from the end of September to early October.
“Typically, as we get into August and early September, it’s a lot of sunny days coupled with crisp, cold nights,” he explained. “Those sunny days bring out more sugar production, and then the cold nights kind of restrict the movement of that sugar down through the trees so that they stay in the leaves. And although we’re having sunny days now, we’re still kind of having warm nights. So, it’s really hard to predict how it’s going to shake out.”
Kelly also mentioned May’s cold snap, and highlighted a specific cold night in the middle of that month, saying it impacted oak and beech trees.
“A lot of those trees, they lost their leaves early and regrew smaller leaves,” he said. “And so that can have an impact too in terms of the brilliance and timing of leaf fall and change of color.”
However, he emphasized that while these factors could affect the timing and intensity of foliage color, it’ll still probably be a strong season.
“My guess is, and looking at some of the predictions out there, that it’s not going to be the most brilliant colors, but, you know, maybe a little bit more pastel-y, a little bit duller, but still nonetheless attractive and beautiful, and we should all enjoy it for what it is.”
Every year, fall is an economic engine for the state. According to Lori Harnois, director at the state’s Division of Travel and Tourism Development, around 3.5 million people visited New Hampshire during autumn last year and brought in approximately 1.7 billion dollars into the state.
“Fall is an incredibly important season for the state’s economy,” she explained. “It brings in millions of people each year. It’s actually our second-busiest travel season, second to summer.”
For the Monadnock Region, she said, just under 500,000 people visited last fall, spending around 107 million dollars.
She mentioned that the data came from Smari Insights, a marketing research company based in Indianapolis, Ind., which looks at New Hampshire’s meals and rooms tax, tolls, surveys and other data to provide the estimates on business during tourist season.
“We are expecting another great season,” she added. “… It’s just a great time of year where people like to get out.”
For local fall excursions, Julie Schoelzel, a project manager for the Greater Monadnock Collaborative, suggests several hiking trails for nice views of the foliage.
“The Harris Center has a number of great trails. Obviously, Mount Monadnock is going to be a great place for a really big view,” she said. “I also really like Mount Caeser … in Swanzey, and that has a really amazing view of Mount Monadnock.”
She also highlighted Crotched Mountain in Greenfield, which features accessible hiking trails. The trails feature hardpack paths of moderate grades, allowing people with disabilities to still traverse them, according to the Crotched Mountain Foundation website.
“There’s really no shortage of great spots, and then there’s always the rail trail, which is great on a bike,” she added. “There’s really something for everyone.”
For more information on fall activities across the state, visit www.visitnh.gov. For more local ideas, check out the autumn activities page at www.monadnocknh.com.
