Fall is a great time of the year. Having all of these beautiful colors around us is really a magical experience.
I love going for walks in the fall. As I am walking, I hear the crackling noise of the leaves underneath my feet. I feel the wind moving around saying “hello” to my face. And the sun shines down on all the different colors of leaves: yellows, greens, browns, reds and oranges are all so magnificent to see.
I collect leaves with my kids, and we put them books to let them dry. After a week of drying our leaves, we can use our imagination to create art. Creativity with all these beautiful leaves just comes naturally — all you have to do is breathe and be present with all of natures colors.
I breathe in and see red leaves. I breathe out and feel relaxed. I breathe in and see yellow leaves. I breathe out and feel connected to nature. I breathe in and see brown leaves. I breathe out and feel peaceful. I breathe in and see orange leaves. I breathe out, and I feel joy.
So next time you walk in nature enjoy the colors of the leaves — and breathe! You will feel the relaxation move into your mind and body one breath at a time.
Ditteke Ederveen-Gorman has been helping people to incorporate mindfulness and meditation into their daily lives so they feel happier and more peaceful. A former model and actress, she writes, teaches and speaks about mindfulness to adults and children. Visit her blog at www.dittekeyogablog.wordpress.com.