The statewide shortage of criminal defense attorneys threatens to erode constitutional protections for people accused of a crime, Keene’s top public defender is warning.
Alex Parsons, managing attorney at the nonprofit N.H. Public Defender’s local branch, said the heavy burden on defense attorneys — also the result of a swell of court cases delayed from earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic — isn’t as dire in Cheshire County, which his office covers, as some other places. In some urban areas, he said, his peers are handling more than 150 cases at a time.
Still, Parsons called the attorney shortage a crisis that, if it continues, could hurt the quality of representation afforded to in-need, or indigent, defendants.
“Without some substantial relief, I don’t think we will get to something that’s sustainable long term,” he said.
That relief may be forthcoming after a N.H. Supreme Court task force recently released a number of suggestions for reducing the strain on criminal defense attorneys.
Parsons said last week that while some of the recommendations — which include offering financial aid for contract lawyers, resolving cases more quickly and briefly pausing all trials — could help, the state should focus on raising wages for full-time public defenders. Relatively low salaries, especially compared to prosecutors, have made it difficult to hire and retain defense attorneys, he said.
“It’s just not attractive given what people can make as attorneys working outside of criminal defense,” he said.
Founded in 1972, the N.H. Public Defender is contracted by the state to represent criminal defendants who can’t otherwise afford their own attorney — a constitutional obligation since 1963. As part of that contract, staff attorneys with the organization aren’t supposed to work more than 70 cases at a time, according to its executive director, Randy Hawkes.
Four years ago, Hawkes said, NHPD attorneys typically handled around 60 open cases. But in August, the 123 public defenders on staff — spread across offices in each county — had an average of 90 open cases, he said Wednesday.
The steep increase is the result of many attorneys’ having left the organization in recent years as it also took on several thousand more cases, according to Hawkes.
“When we lose experienced attorneys, that office has to absorb the 70, 80 [or] 90 cases that the departing attorney leaves behind,” he said.
Seven attorneys work out of the public defender’s Keene office, which Parsons said is normal for that branch. With the heavy caseload recently, though, and one attorney expected to leave soon, he said it should look to add more.
“It’s extremely difficult,” he said. “It’s putting a huge strain on the attorneys and on the office, more generally.”
New Hampshire public defenders say court closures for more than a year during the pandemic — an attempt to reduce viral transmission — contributed greatly to the current logjam. In just the past 16 months, 32 attorneys have left the N.H. Public Defender, Hawkes said.
Approximately 2,000 cases in the state’s circuit court system still haven’t even been assigned to a defense attorney, while hundreds more need a new attorney, according to the report from the Supreme Court’s criminal defense task force.
Hawkes also blamed the situation on a growing number of client-related responsibilities that defense attorneys have been given in recent years. Whereas an attorney’s duties used to end when a case was no longer active, he said they’re now asked to monitor clients post-conviction, including by developing rehabilitation plans and submitting progress reports to the court — tasks usually assigned to a parole officer in the past.
That means public defenders are taking on new cases faster than they can shed old ones, Hawkes said.
In a job that often exposes attorneys to a great deal of “secondary trauma,” Parsons said, the added stress of an expanding workload can cause many to leave — especially with the prospect of better pay elsewhere.
He noted that efforts are underway to pay New Hampshire’s public defenders — who Hawkes said have a starting salary of $53,000 — the same as prosecutors. Parsons added that contract defense attorneys, who work part-time for the public defender’s office, also need a raise from their current rate, which he said is barely enough to cover the cost of taking a case.
“New Hampshire Public Defender, for a very long time, has had a reputation as one of the top public defenders in the country,” he said. “I certainly fear that we’re at risk of losing that.”
Following a recommendation from the Supreme Court task force, state officials designated $2 million in federal funds last week to hire as many as 10 new, temporary defense attorneys and to pay for additional criminal-defense training.
Funding has already been approved to reimburse contract attorneys for costs associated with their increased caseloads, according to the task force, which comprised judges, prosecutors and criminal-defense advocates.
The group also recommended that courts around the state rely on so-called “early case resolution” programs to hasten the trial process. And the Supreme Court agreed to propose rule changes that would allow attorneys outside of criminal defense to handle administrative work for people accused of a crime.
Parsons said the latter recommendation is surprising, since even well-trained lawyers are often unfamiliar with the specific aspects of criminal-defense work.
“You wouldn’t want a general practitioner to come in and do heart surgery,” he said. “If I were a criminal defendant, I would not be very comfortable with someone who had two hours of training to come in and defend my criminal case.”
Without an influx of new public defenders, Parsons said New Hampshire risks becoming like states where those attorneys are too overworked to provide effective representation, which he called the “legal equivalent of medical malpractice.”
That could allow government prosecutors — in a state with deep libertarian roots — to abuse their legal authority and trample defendants’ rights, he said. And it could put innocent people at risk of wrongful conviction.
Even in Keene, where the public defender’s office has so far avoided the worst of those fears, Parsons said mistakes are “inevitable” under the current working conditions.
“I’m embarrassed to say it, but I am not able to provide the same level of representation that I have in the past [and] that I know I ought to be providing,” he said.