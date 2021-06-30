It’s time to roll up a sleeve because the Red Cross is in the midst of a severe national blood shortage. Across New England, increased emergency room visits and traumas are depleting the blood supply. And New Hampshire hospitals are among those struggling with the fluctuating amount of blood.
Those who have chosen to defer elective surgeries due to the pandemic are opting to get them now, putting a strain on hospitals.
“It’s the blood on the shelves that saves lives,” Mary Brant, a spokesperson for Red Cross Northern New England says.
Brant says the Red Cross usually keeps a five-day supply of blood in stock at all times. Currently, they only have enough blood for half-a-day’s supply.
According to Brant, a similar shortage happened at the beginning of the pandemic. Blood drives had to shut down due to COVID-19 restrictions and now the Red Cross has seen the demand for red blood cells in their hospitals increase by 10 percent, which is five times the growth of other facilities providing transfusions.
“There is simply no other source for blood than a healthy volunteer blood donor,” says Brant. “We need more donors.”
For New Hampshire, 165 pints of whole blood are needed each day to keep the Red Cross’ supply stocked. This means 1,155 different Granite Staters need to donate each week, and once they give, they can’t again for eight weeks. Nationally, only 3 percent of the United States population are blood donors, meaning 12,500 people need to donate blood every day to meet the needs of patients across the United States.
Lauren Collins-Kline, a spokesperson for Catholic Medical Center, says the need for a stable blood supply is more important than ever.
“You need to be sure you have that supply ready to go when and where it’s needed,” Collins-Kline says. “And right now that’s the big question mark.”
The Red Cross has offered incentives to encourage people to give blood, but Brant says most people donate because they want to help. “It’s more of a way for the Red Cross just to say thank you to those people who make time to share their good health,” she says.
Brant says that for those worried about COVID-19 and safety at blood donation sites, the Red Cross is following all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-recommended guidelines.
You can schedule an appointment to give blood by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Below, find a list of blood drives around the area.
Hancock: July 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Meeting House, 47 Main St.
Jaffrey: July 14: noon to 6 p.m., VFW Hall, 12 Hathorn Road
Keene: July 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monadnock Covenant Church, 90 Base Hill Road; July 12, noon to 5 p.m. Best Western Plus Sovereign Hotel, 401 Winchester St.; July 13, 1 to 6 p.m., Best Western Plus Sovereign Hotel, 401 Winchester St.