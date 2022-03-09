ACWORTH — Financial uncertainty hung over this year’s town meeting Tuesday night, as voters decided which expenses to approve and which to delay a year.
In November, officials held a special town meeting to gain voters’ authorization to borrow up to $2.1 million to repair roads damaged in last summer’s severe floods. The town expects the Federal Emergency Management Agency to reimburse 75 percent of what they spend, but it’s not guaranteed.
“This is a year to be conservative,” said Kathi Bradt, the town’s administrative assistant. “We don’t know how the chips are going to fall.”
Inflation — and particularly rising energy costs — were also on the minds of some voters. They noted that not only are their own expenses going up, but the spike in oil prices could make town projects more expensive.
That was the backdrop as the meeting — which drew more than 60 people to the Acworth Town Hall and wrapped up within two hours — turned to the highway department’s request for a new truck, in the amount of $125,000 over three years.
Supervisor Mark McIntire said one of his trucks, a Ford 550, is on its last legs.
“The old Ford has about had it, but it’s good for filling potholes, and if we do have a breakdown of one of the other trucks, we still have a spare,” he said.
Another truck will soon need replacing as well, he said, and this would ensure taxpayers don’t have to foot both bills in one year.
Neither the selectboard nor the budget committee recommended the article. Selectman Frank Emig said he was in the minority who voted to recommend. Noting that Acworth has 66 miles of road to maintain, he said a breakdown would slow plowing or road repairs in the summer. “We never know what’s going to happen.”
But others voiced concerns about buying a new truck when the FEMA money is still up in the air and the town needs to spend a lot on road repairs.
“I think that in a normal year, this would be a valid article to put forward,” said budget committee member Conan Cook, “in this particular year, probably not, just because of the vast amounts of unknowns facing the town financially.”
The article was defeated, with 42 votes against to 33 in favor.
Similar questions came up later, about an article proposing $80,000 for top-coating a newly paved stretch of Cold Pond Road. Emig said the town could put it off for a year, but a second stretch of that road would have to be done at the same time, and this spreads the cost over two years. Bradt said because of the town’s financial position, it’d be better to delay the expense a year if possible.
For his part, McIntire recommended doing it this year, saying the pavement shouldn’t go through another winter without it. Voters ultimately approved the article.
Other articles approved by voters included the $1,416,799 general operating budget, up 2.2 percent from last year’s, as well as appropriations to several capital reserve funds.
Bradt said the proposed sums — $10,000 each to the fire truck, bridge, transfer station and highway equipment funds, and $8,000 for the revaluation capital reserve fund — were lower overall than in previous years because of the town’s circumstances.
But voters decided to put more into the highway equipment capital reserve fund, in light of the earlier discussion about the need to replace some of the department’s trucks soon. On a motion by Mark Girard, voters raised that appropriation to $20,000.
Voters also approved an article reclassifying a part of Nye Road from an unmaintained class VI road to a maintained, class V dirt road.
Officials said that stretch — running from the Grout Hill Road intersection to Goodwin Farm — has already been turned into an emergency lane since the summer flooding washed out a culvert in the middle section of the road. That will remain blocked off, sparing the town an expensive replacement project, and the former Class VI section will provide access for landowners instead.