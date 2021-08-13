Dr. Aalok Khole of Cheshire Medical Center will answer questions about COVID-19 during a Facebook Live event hosted by The Sentinel on Monday at 3 p.m.
People can ask questions on Facebook during the event, which will be on The Sentinel’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/thekeenesentinel, or submit them ahead of time at https://bit.ly/3CKSdOc
Khole serves as the infectious-diseases consultant as well as the physician lead for the Hospital Epidemiology, Infection Prevention and Antimicrobial Stewardship programs at Cheshire Medical Center.