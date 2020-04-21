New Hampshire's Bureau of Infectious Disease Control is urging residents to wear "cloth face coverings" in public to help slow the spread of COVID-19, according to guidance issued Monday.
The advice — which comes more than two weeks after a similar recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — is based on evidence that people without symptoms of the viral respiratory disease may still be able to spread the novel coronavirus. Droplets produced when breathing, speaking or clearing the throat may transmit it from person-to-person, the guidance says.
And while the state is still pushing for people to stay home when they can and use proper social distancing measures when in public, the guidance says face coverings are one additional action that can help reduce the spread.
Cloth masks don't adequately protect the wearer against COVID-19, but, rather, can protect others in case the wearer is infected but not showing symptoms, the guidance says.
Cheshire Medical Center agrees with the state's decision, according to Dr. Aalok Khole, an infectious disease physician at the Keene hospital.
Face masks have been required throughout the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health System, including at Cheshire Medical.
Wearing masks is especially important when social-distancing measures might be difficult to implement, Khole said, such as at the grocery store.
"This is not a substitute but an added measure along with other preventive interventions such as staying at home, physical distancing and adequate hand hygiene," he said in an email.
In addition to trips to the store, the state guidelines recommend wearing face coverings when using public transportation or taking a walk in a busy place.
Surgical or N95 masks are not recommended for everyday use, though, as the state and country continue to grapple with the shortage of personal protective equipment for health care workers and first responders.
Instead, state health officials are recommending wearing handmade face masks, bandanas or scarves that cover the mouth and nose.
Children under the age of 2, anyone who has trouble breathing or someone who is unable to remove the mask without assistance should never wear face coverings, according to the guidance.