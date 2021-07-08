An Elm City eye doctor plans to move his practice into the building that previously housed Friendly's, and add several more staff members, including a second doctor.
Dr. Barton Higley, who has owned EyeWorks since 2016, said this week that the practice is set to move into the former restaurant at 166 West St. as soon as November, though that could get delayed depending on construction.
"I think this is going to be a great new home," Higley, a Dublin resident, said of the new location, which has roughly 4,000 square feet, about 1,000 more than the current office at 474 West St. in the Kohl's plaza. He added that the practice has been looking for a new space for the past two years or so.
"This, frankly, was one of the greatest spaces we found in Keene. We looked at a lot of places," he said, adding that the practice had hoped to stay on West Street. "... Just the building itself, it just lends to a great design for what we want to do."
Specifically, Higley said the new location will feature six exam rooms, several offices and a treatment center for dry eye. The main portion of the office will be laid out in a U-shape, including an "eye bar" where patients can browse frames and get assistance with glasses repair.
"It’s just going to be a better flow, a better experience for patients and a better experience for staff," Higley said.
EyeWorks also plans to add a new doctor, though Higley said the search could take some time since he wants to find the right person for the job. Once the new doctor is on board, Higley said the practice should be able to go from seeing roughly 5,000 patients to about 7,000 or 8,000.
Friendly's shut down its Keene location in April 2019 during a wave of closures for the restaurant chain. Last August, Flyboy Realty LLC purchased the property for $850,000, according to city records. The company is owned by Ranger Curran and Karen Curran, who also own the RE/MAX Town and Country real estate franchise in Keene.
Ranger Curran told The Sentinel previously that the company also planned to build a new two-story building with approximately 12,300 square feet of space behind the former restaurant, close to Gilbo Avenue.
The Keene nonprofit Chesco, which supports local residents with developmental disabilities and mental health needs, will occupy first-floor office space at the new building. Eight one-bedroom apartments are planned for the second floor, according to Curran, who could not be reached for further comment this week.