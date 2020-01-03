HINSDALE — After decades as Hinsdale’s moderator, Richard S. Johnson Jr. is ready to pass the gavel.
In a letter to the editor he submitted to The Sentinel Thursday, which he addressed to Hinsdale selectmen and residents, Johnson said he won’t run for re-election in March’s annual town elections. He wanted to announce his plans early, he noted, to give potential successors time to decide whether or not to run. Johnson said he sent his letter to the selectmen’s administrative assistant a few minutes before submitting it to The Sentinel.
In a subsequent email exchange with The Sentinel, Johnson said he has served in the post since 1990, and decided to step down at the end of this term because he’s considering a run for the board of selectmen.
He also serves as the Hinsdale School District’s moderator. Because that’s separate from town offices, he said, he plans to maintain that role with the school district in a term that doesn’t expire for another two years.
“The past 30 years have been full of highs and lows and it has been my pleasure to be a part of it,” he wrote in his letter. “While I am walking away from the Moderator position, the current Tax Rate and its burden on the Town and the Taxpayers of the Town of Hinsdale are still of great concern to me.”
This year’s property tax rate in Hinsdale is $34.07 per $1,000 of assessed value. The tax bill on a house assessed at $200,000 would be $6,814.