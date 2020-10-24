The Keene Sentinel will honor the achievements of 10 local women, presenting them with Extraordinary Women awards during an online event next week.
The live-streamed event starts at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28 (the date was changed from the 29th due to a conflict) and will be viewable at the newspaper’s website, www.sentinelsource.com or through The Sentinel’s Facebook page.
Those being honored are Cheryl Belair, Carlie Fischer, Amy Matthews, Kat (Boyd) Pickering, Ann Shedd, Jean Kayira, Jennifer Dassau, Melissa Gallagher, Susan Bemis and Carol Hill.
The event, produced at Courtyard Marriott in downtown Keene by AMT Productions, is being emceed by former Sentinel executive editor Paul Miller. A donation from the event’s proceeds will be made to the Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention (MCVP).
Sponsoring the event are Cheshire Medical Center, MCVP, Savings Bank of Walpole, Connection and the Douglas Company.
The event is free to the public. A magazine profiling all those recognized will be included in the Oct. 30th issue of the Sentinel.