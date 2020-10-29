In a first, Paul Miller led a virtual toast as he raised a glass to the latest “Extraordinary Women” honorees Wednesday night.
But while viewers didn’t share the same physical space with this year’s winners, it in no way diminished their accomplishments.
“This year, more than any other perhaps, the term ‘extraordinary’ takes on heightened meaning,” said Miller, The Sentinel’s former executive editor and now development and community impact director at the Keene Family YMCA, who was hosting the newspaper’s eighth annual tribute to women who are making a difference in the Monadnock Region.
Rather than an in-person event, the ceremony was held online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Produced by AMT Productions, it was livestreamed for the first time on The Sentinel’s Facebook page and website.
In all, 10 women from throughout the region were honored Wednesday evening: Cheryl Belair of Keene, Susan Bemis of Marlborough, Kat (Boyd) Pickering of Swanzey, Jennifer Dassau of Marlow, Carlie Fischer of Richmond, Melissa Gallagher of Hancock, Carol Hill of Keene, Jean Kayira of Keene, Amy Matthews of Peterborough and Ann Shedd of Keene.
The women were chosen by an independent selection panel: Jennifer Carroll, Jen Risley, Emily Lavigne-Bernier and Kathy Collinsworth.
Wednesday’s program featured a series of video presentations, which included interviews with the winners about their work and their commitment to their community.
Traditionally, honorees are not attention-seekers, Miller said. Rather, they “understand the power and potential of community; and they know that positive spirit, especially in a collective form, is what affects meaningful change.”
The arrival of a pandemic served as a call to action for these women, to work together with regard for those most affected in our community, he said.
“We are so incredibly fortunate to live in a region that boasts so many people who go out of their way to marshal and lead such a response,” said Miller, “and to do it in a way that is leading, nurturing, selfless and not necessarily without risk.”
The women honored represent a wide array of backgrounds, passions and professions, from funeral services, feeding the homeless and health care to family resources, education and environmental sustainability.
Among their accomplishments are founding an initiative to send children to camp, starting an organization that helps feed children of low-income families and leading a project to plant student-led community gardens at a dozen social service agencies.
Child and family welfare proved to be a common theme throughout the evening. It also included a video presentation from MCVP: Crisis & Prevention Center — one of the event’s sponsors — about its support program for survivors of domestic violence, in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which is October. The video highlighted how MCVP’s services are especially important in a year in which stay-at-home orders have kept people in homes that are not always safe.
With all the year’s challenges, Miller said the honorees show the power of the human spirit.
“How we shape the quality of life for our citizens and our communities is a shared assignment,” he said. “We have more examples now of how this can be done.”