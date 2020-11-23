A fallen angel in downtown Keene was restored to full glory recently, when its missing halo was replaced.
The halo is part of a wooden mural at Amicci’s Pizza that also features a pair of wings and is painted to resemble pepperoni pizza. It was installed on the Main Street eatery’s brick facade in July.
Amicci’s staff noticed Sept. 13 that the original halo was missing and suspected it had been taken the previous night, co-owner Alex Lesser told The Sentinel at the time.
No suspect was ever identified, although the restaurant alerted Keene police and had its security footage reviewed, according to co-owner William Faulkner.
“I’m sure that’s long gone by now,” he said of the original halo Saturday.
Amicci’s hired Gilsum artist Emily Sodders, who designed and painted the mural, to create the new, identical halo. It was installed Nov. 17 and cost $250, according to Lesser.
She said in September that the wings-and-halo arrangement — which gives an angelic appearance to anyone posing in front of it — was installed to help brighten downtown Keene during the coronavirus pandemic, as many local businesses have struggled financially. Faulkner explained Saturday that Amicci’s received messages of support from many community members after the halo’s disappearance.
“We’re happy to have it back,” he said. “It’s nice to see some positivity around, especially with everything that’s going on.”
This time, they pray it won’t fade away.