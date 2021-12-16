GUILFORD, Vt. — A Wednesday morning fire destroyed an auto repair garage and seriously injured the owner of the business, Vermont State Police said.
Firefighters responded to 5314 Calvin Coolidge Memorial Highway in Guilford around 11 a.m. Wednesday, and found the garage completely engulfed in flames, according to a news release from state police. The Guilford Fire Department also received reports of numerous explosions coming from the building.
Ralph Winchester, who owns the business, “suffered significant burns” and was taken to the hospital for his injuries, state police said. His condition was not known as of Thursday morning, according to the release.
Anthony Lyman, who was with Winchester at the time of the fire, suffered minor injuries, and was treated at the scene.
The Vermont Department of Public Safety’s Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit began an inquiry Wednesday, and found that Winchester and Lyman were working on a vehicle inside the garage when a fire broke out under the vehicle while they were using a cordless drill near the gas tank. According to the release, Winchester suffered his injuries when he and Lyman pulled the vehicle out of the garage in an attempt to remove the flaming vehicle from the structure.
The blaze is still under investigation, but is not considered suspicious, state police said.
In addition to the Guilford Fire Department, firefighters from Brattleboro, Hinsdale, West Chesterfield, Bernardston, Mass, Putney, Vt. Dummerston, Vt. and Vernon, Vt. also responded to the scene.
Anyone with information on the fire can contact Vermont State Police Det. Sgt. James Wright at 802-722-4600.