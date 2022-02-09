PETERBOROUGH — All articles were moved to the ballot without amendments at the ConVal School District deliberative session Tuesday, although one concerning expanded access to school materials sparked comments from several voters.
About 80 people gathered in the ConVal High School gym to discuss this year’s warrant articles, including a $53,766,080 proposed operating budget (with a $52,842,414 default budget). Also slated for the March ballot is a three-year contract between the district and the ConVal Education Association that would increase wages and benefits, with $877,844 to be raised for increases in the 2022-23 fiscal year. Another article proposes providing fixed salaries for district officials, ranging from $300 for the moderator up to $2,500 for the treasurer.
Most articles were seconded without much discussion, except for the warrant’s only petition article.
The article, signed by 26 people, calls for all materials used in schools — including textbooks, printed and digital material, and professional training material provided to teachers, administrators and staff — to be made available in all public libraries in the district’s member towns. The article argues that parents and legal guardians, in conjunction with school officials, are primarily responsible for “guiding the education of children and overseeing what is being taught in our schools,” and taxpayers have a right to know how their education tax dollars are being spent.
The article also proposes allocating $200 to publicize the materials’ availability.
According to the district’s legal counsel, Abby Tucker, the article is advisory in nature as the school district does not have the authority to mandate what materials the towns’ public libraries offer.
A few attendees spoke up to share their concerns and opposition to the article.
School board member Katherine Heck of Greenfield — who said she was sharing her personal opinion as a taxpayer and resident, and not on behalf of the school board — said there are already mechanisms in place for parents and the public to review the materials being used in schools.
The article is appearing on warrants across the state and beyond, Heck said.
At least one other school district in the Monadnock Region — the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District — has the same article on its warrant.
Other concerns voiced Tuesday included costs of purchasing and managing material, inadequate space in local public libraries, and the burden it could present for educators.
Pierre Groleau of Sharon asked if there could be a vote to remove the article from the warrant, but Tucker explained that only the petitioners could withdraw the article.
Still, a couple of people spoke in support of the proposal. Timothy Iwanowicz of Peterborough proposed amending the article to include $200,000 for staff to manage the collection, organization and distribution of materials, but the amendment was voted down.
Also up for consideration at the polls in March is an expansion of the district’s preschool program.
The article proposes raising $744,112 to expand the district’s five preschool classrooms to eight. The expansion would allow the district to provide nearly universal access to preschool and serve 120 students a year, said school board member Rich Cahoon of Antrim.
While final decisions about where the classrooms would be located have not been made, the district is planning for them to be centrally located in Antrim, Peterborough, Hancock and Greenfield, according to Superintendent Kimberly Rizzo Saunders.
The article arose from a 2016 report from the administration to the school board that an increasing number of students were arriving to kindergarten unprepared and struggled with skills like recognizing letters and counting.
“The board and the administration recognize that we are asking voters to make a significant investment in expanded preschool,” Cahoon said. “And if this expansion is approved, we will commit to the voters that at least 70 percent of incoming students will be kindergarten-ready.”
The polls will be open to voters March 8 in their towns of residence.