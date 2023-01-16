Plans are already underway for this year's Keene pumpkin festival, and organizers are saying it will be a close-knit community celebration, much akin to the traditional event's early years in the '90s.
Mike Giacomo, president of Let It Shine, said the festival is slated for Oct. 21, which will coincide with Keene State College's parents weekend. He added that the event will hopefully serve to give downtown business a boost and paint the Elm City in a positive light for visiting families and tourists.
"We can make sure business owners are getting a brisk weekend with business and it gives parents coming to Keene State for the weekend something to see," Giacomo said in a phone interview Friday. "A positive, fun event, where people coming up can say, 'Oh, this is a great event.' "
Giacomo added that the Let It Shine board is taking steps to ensure that the pumpkin festival — which had drawn thousands of people and set the Guinness World Record for the most lit jack-o’-lanterns in years past — will remain intimate.
"The board feels we can expand the scope of the event and make sure the focus is where it belongs: downtown Keene, families, schools and downtown business," he said. "It was the focus of the original festival for years and years until under its own inertia caused it to grow into a multi-state/multi-national event."
And to keep it small, Giacomo, city councilor at-large, won't be counting pumpkins.
"As soon as we shoot for a record to break, that's when the crowds start going nuts," he said.
Giacomo said this year's festivities will be concentrated primarily on Central Square, although the board is seeking permission from the city to close parts of Main Street — from Central Square to Railroad Street — to make room for safe trick or treating and vendors.
Due to popular demand, he said the group is hoping to bring back the pumpkin tower as well.
Last October, Let It Shine hosted Gathering of the Gourds. That was the first time the fall event returned to Keene's downtown since 2019. In 2020, the festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in September of that year, board members of Let It Shine announced they were ready to pass the torch to other community members. Afterward, a new group of volunteers joined Let It Shine, with plans to restart and revitalize the festival in 2022.
Giacomo said that this year's event will be the first time it has been called simply the Keene Pumpkin Festival since 2014. In subsequent years, Giacomo noted it was called Keene Pumpkin Festival in the HeART of Downtown.
"We just wanted a fun little fall festival," he said. "This year we're ready to bring back enough the vibe, not in crowd size, but that we'll have pumpkins downtown and hopefully the tower. If we had a turnout of 5,000 to 10,000 we would call that successful."
