The Keene Sentinel has announced that two longtime editors, Cecily Weisburgh and Anika Clark, have been named as co-executive editors, with joint responsibility for leading its newsroom. With their appointment, they become the first women executive editors to head The Sentinel’s news operation over its now almost 223 years.
The shared leadership structure, Publisher Thomas M. Ewing said, “is, I believe, unique and reflects the evolving nature of our news operations as we serve our expanding readership base on all platforms and also positions us to continue the important strides we’ve made in recent years to build greater reader engagement and support.” The co-executive editors will report to Ewing.
In noting the appointment of Weisburgh and Clark as executive editors, Ewing stated, “It certainly marks an historic and welcome first for our news operation, but even more it’s testament to their impressive accomplishments and capabilities as journalists and leaders.” He added, “The Sentinel is fortunate indeed Cecily and Anika will be continuing our long tradition of superior newsroom management and commitment to journalistic excellence.”
Both Weisburgh and Clark have significant experience at The Sentinel and knowledge of Keene and the Monadnock Region. Each joined The Sentinel as a reporter, in 2001 and 2006, respectively, and has assumed increasing editing and leadership roles in the years since. They both live in Keene.
Referring to the changing environment nationally for local news outfits, Ewing stated, “This is an exciting time for our newsroom as, unlike many news organizations, we have been able to increase our investment in our news staff, most recently with the addition of our own Statehouse coverage. We are actively developing plans to expand our local coverage capabilities further, and Cecily and Anika are ideally suited to lead those efforts.”
Following the announcement, Weisburgh said, “I’m proud to work alongside such talented staff in the newsroom. Anika and I look forward to continuing to evolve how The Sentinel can better serve people across the Monadnock Region.”
Clark added, “I love the Monadnock Region and telling its story and am enthused about working with my colleagues to accomplish this in ever more innovative, compelling and inclusive ways. I take pride in The Sentinel’s legacy of community journalism and am excited about its future.”