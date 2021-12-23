Members of the N.H. Executive Council on Wednesday rejected proposed funding for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, which has a Keene location, and two other family health providers.
In a 4-1 partisan vote, it rejected three contracts to provide reproductive and sexual health services to those in need, particularly vulnerable and low-income populations.
“The rejection of these critical funds harm the delivery of essential health care for lower-income and marginalized people,” said Kayla Montgomery, vice president for public affairs at Planned Parenthood of Northern New England.
Voting against the contracts were councilors David Wheeler, Theodore Gatsas, Janet Stevens and Joseph Kenney.
Kenney said in an interview that he was concerned taxpayer money could be used to fund abortions, which would violate a state law.
Rejected were two-year contracts that would have provided $125,000 for Planned Parenthood, $558,395 for the Equality Health Center in Concord and $336,934 for the Joan G. Lovering Health Center in Greenland.
These three providers perform abortions, although they say they are scrupulous in not using state money for this purpose. But Kenney said lines can get blurred when it comes to taxpayer funds.
For example, if state money helps pay for someone who answers the phone at the family planning service, this person could provide information about both cancer screening and abortion services.
Kenney said that in the future he would like a better accounting for how money is used, or even suggested health centers could spin off a specific company that performs abortions. In this way there wouldn’t be a question of state funds indirectly going toward abortion services.
“I’m looking for a better answer in the future,” he said. “I don't like this debate every time. It’s not a good experience. I certainly support women's health care.”
The Executive Council did approve contracts for three other health-care providers that do not provide abortion services, Coos County Family Health in Berlin ($268,152), Lamprey Health Care in Nashua ($431,505) and Amoskeag Health in Manchester ($335,512).
In September, the Executive Council rejected six-month contracts for the three health centers that provide abortions.
“Today’s shameful Executive Council vote jeopardizes access to family planning care for 12,000 Granite Staters who rely on Equality Health Center, Lovering Health Center, and Planned Parenthood of Northern New England,” said Dalia Vidunas, executive director of Equality Health Center. “A second defund this year compounds the difficulty we were already facing to keep our doors open. Unfortunately, patients will be impacted as we are forced to remove our sliding-scale fee for some services.”
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., criticized the Executive Council action.
“Let’s talk about what New Hampshire Republicans have done in the last year: they imposed an abortion ban, instituted unnecessary and costly ultrasounds and now they’re cutting off funds to health centers because they want to dictate what kind of health services Granite State women seek,” she said in a statement.
Councilor Cinde Warmington, the council’s lone Democrat, was the only member to vote in favor of all the contracts. She said audits have shown state money has not gone to perform abortions.
“But these councilors put, in my opinion, politics over public health again and voted to reject the funding,” she said. “And just to be clear, these contracts have been approved by Republican administrations and Democratic administrations. This has not always been the divisive political issue that this council is making it.”