A 38,000-pound excavator being towed by a dump truck driven by a Richmond man rolled over on a highway ramp Monday morning, N.H. State Police said in a news release Monday afternoon.
Cameron St. Pierre, 29, lost control of the Mack dump truck he was operating while negotiating a corner of the I-393 eastbound on-ramp from I-93 north in Concord, causing the excavator he was towing to overturn on the ramp, according to the release. No injuries were reported.
An initial investigation of the incident found that St. Pierre lost control of the truck when a tire on the 20-foot trailer holding the excavator blew out. Police say St. Pierre was driving too fast on the ramp. He was issued a warning for driving at an unreasonable speed.
The I-393 ramp from I-93 north was closed for several hours Monday while the vehicles were removed and the pavement was patched, according to state police. The ramp reopened around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
The incident is being investigated further by Trooper First Class Michael Pelletier, the release said.