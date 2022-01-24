On left, David Balk of Brattleboro, owner of DB Environmental Consulting, shovels hydraulic fluid and motor oil into a pile while A’s Auto and Truck Repair prepares to load an excavator onto a flatbed truck on Canal Street in Brattleboro on Monday afternoon.
BRATTLEBORO — An excavator was knocked off the bed of a flatbed truck after colliding with the underside of a highway overpass Monday morning, resulting in a temporary road closure, according to Brattleboro fire Capt. Eric Poulin.
The truck was carrying the excavator north on Canal Street (also called Route 5) when it appears the boom of the excavator struck the underside of the I-91 overpass on the bridge's southbound side, Poulin said. There were no injuries, he added.
The truck was able to drive away from the scene, according to Poulin, who said he did not know where the truck had been taking the excavator.
On Monday afternoon, a crew from A’s Auto and Truck Repair and Quality Environmental Service prepares to load an excavator, which fell off a flatbed truck driving under I-91 on Canal Street in Brattleboro that morning, onto a truck.
Ben Wood of Guilford, Vt., who works as towing and road service manager with A’s Auto and Truck Repair, communicates with his coworkers about loading an excavator onto their flatbed truck on Canal Street in Brattleboro on Monday. The excavator fell off a truck going under I-91 that morning.
On left, Scott Greenleaf of Putney, Vt., and Jason Willette of Brattleboro, from A’s Auto and Truck Repair, continue loading a fallen excavator onto a flatbed truck on Canal Street, under I-91, in Brattleboro on Monday afternoon.
On left, Jason Willette of Brattleboro and Will Hogenmuller of Guilford, Vt., from A’s Auto and Truck Repair, attach new chains and hooks to the fallen excavator for the final loading onto their flatbed truck Monday afternoon on Canal Street in Brattleboro. The excavator fell off a truck going under I-91 that morning.
A crew from A’s Auto and Truck Repair and Quality Environmental Service load a fallen excavator onto a truck on Canal Street, under I-91, in Brattleboro on Monday afternoon.
The call reporting the incident came in just after 10:30 a.m., Poulin said, and at around 12:30 p.m., Canal Street was reopened to one lane of alternating traffic.
The road reopened to all traffic by 5 p.m., according to a Twitter post by the Vermont Agency of Transportation.
The excavator appeared to have sustained major damage as it was knocked off the truck's trailer, Poulin said. Poulin estimated that approximately three to five gallons of hydraulic fluid and diesel leaked from the excavator, which was contained and cleaned up.
The overpass — which remained open — seemed to have sustained minor damage, and the structure was being assessed by state agencies on Monday, Poulin said.