An involved process

On left, David Balk of Brattleboro, owner of DB Environmental Consulting, shovels hydraulic fluid and motor oil into a pile while A’s Auto and Truck Repair prepares to load an excavator onto a flatbed truck on Canal Street in Brattleboro on Monday afternoon.

 Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

BRATTLEBORO — An excavator was knocked off the bed of a flatbed truck after colliding with the underside of a highway overpass Monday morning, resulting in a temporary road closure, according to Brattleboro fire Capt. Eric Poulin. 

The truck was carrying the excavator north on Canal Street (also called Route 5) when it appears the boom of the excavator struck the underside of the I-91 overpass on the bridge's southbound side, Poulin said. There were no injuries, he added.

The truck was able to drive away from the scene, according to Poulin, who said he did not know where the truck had been taking the excavator.

Excavator extraction

1 of 8

The call reporting the incident came in just after 10:30 a.m., Poulin said, and at around 12:30 p.m., Canal Street was reopened to one lane of alternating traffic.

The road reopened to all traffic by 5 p.m., according to a Twitter post by the Vermont Agency of Transportation. 

The excavator appeared to have sustained major damage as it was knocked off the truck's trailer, Poulin said. Poulin estimated that approximately three to five gallons of hydraulic fluid and diesel leaked from the excavator, which was contained and cleaned up. 

The overpass — which remained open — seemed to have sustained minor damage, and the structure was being assessed by state agencies on Monday, Poulin said.

Molly Bolan can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436 or mbolan@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @BolanMolly.

Tags