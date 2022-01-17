WESTMORELAND — The former town official accused of embezzling at least $29,000 in municipal revenue intends to plead guilty to at least one felony charge stemming from those allegations, court records show.
Cindi H. Adler, who resigned unexpectedly in 2018 after 32 years as Westmoreland’s clerk and tax collector, will admit to theft by misapplication of property, according to recent filings in Cheshire County Superior Court.
The case docket does not specify whether Adler, facing four counts of that crime, will plead guilty to all of them. A plea hearing in her case is scheduled for Thursday.
In indictments made public last January, prosecutors said Adler withheld more than $26,000 in vehicle-registration fees from 2012 to 2013. The indictments also claim she kept more than $1,500 in vehicle-registration fees between 2014 and late 2018, and more than $1,500 in property-tax payments due for 2016. The latter two charges don’t specify how much she is accused of taking.
Richard Guerriero, a Keene-based public defender representing Adler, was not available Monday for more information on the plea deal. Sullivan County prosecutors, who brought the criminal case against Adler to avoid any conflicts of interest with the Cheshire County attorney’s office, could not be reached Monday afternoon.
In a separate case, Westmoreland officials sued Adler in early 2020, seeking to recover $124,000 they claimed she owed the town, including interest and other costs.
The former clerk, who invoked her constitutional right against self-incrimination in response to those allegations, reached a settlement with the town last year, according to superior court records. However, the seven-page agreement has been sealed until her criminal case is resolved. Westmoreland’s town attorney at the time, Silas Little, previously declined to share terms of the civil settlement, citing its confidentiality.
Questions around Adler’s record-keeping surfaced in 2018, when it was discovered that minutes she’d kept of town meeting earlier that year didn’t accurately reflect the debate on warrant articles to restructure the pay for the town clerk and tax collector.
The draft minutes indicated that Adler, who’d won uncontested races that March for one-year terms in those roles, made several comments during the public discussion about the clerk’s pay. Those comments were not audible in a recording of town meeting, The Sentinel reported.
The draft minutes also indicated that Adler said publicly she was not made aware of the pay-restructuring plans before town meeting. That comment was not reflected in the recording either, The Sentinel reported.
That summer, tax records requested by the selectboard for a particular property in Westmoreland revealed that a bookkeeping inaccuracy had led to an overcharge of nearly $11,000.
In a complaint in Cheshire County Superior Court, board members said Adler had recorded that back taxes owed on the Old Moore Road property for 2015 were paid but indicated in correspondence two years later that those same taxes were due. The board had asked Adler to share tax records for the property but, after not receiving the documents, filed the complaint asking a judge to compel Adler to hand them over.
Documents obtained by The Sentinel at the time showed Adler had told a company assisting with the property’s sale that the taxes had been paid and noted in her general ledger, but that she hadn’t entered them in another recording document.
Adler resigned suddenly in late summer 2018, leaving a note for residents on the doors to town hall and telling Westmoreland officials in a handwritten note, "I am done! Thanks! Keys are in drop box to office, and all else is in office.”
An audit after her departure — required by state law whenever a tax collector leaves office — showed tens of thousands of dollars in municipal funds unaccounted for, prompting N.H. State Police to investigate the missing money.
In their 2020 lawsuit against Adler, Westmoreland officials said the audit showed about $27,500 was missing. A subsequent forensic audit of town books in 2016 found more than $33,000 in “unlocated taxes” that year alone, the lawsuit states.
Westmoreland’s new tax collector, Melissa Bonito, also reviewed cash receipts going back to 2012 and discovered approximately $41,000 in each year — in vehicle-registration fees and property taxes — that Adler hadn’t reported receiving or depositing into town coffers, town officials allege in the suit.
In an affidavit filed in court, a N.H. state trooper said Adler had “admitted to falsifying her ledgers, not documenting tax payments and applying certain monies for one tax payment to another.” Adler told Trooper Aaron D. Gillis she’d fallen behind on payments for a loan, he said in the affidavit.
In one instance cited by Gillis, a Westmoreland resident paid his property taxes in December 2017 with a check for $2,098, but Adler’s paperwork showed a payment of only $98. Later, the trooper wrote, another taxpayer was charged $5,099 instead of the $3,099 that was owed. Only $3,099 was recorded, and the extra $2,000 was used to cover the first account, according to Gillis’ affidavit and supporting attachments.
Town officials filed a motion with their lawsuit to attach any real estate and bank accounts Adler owns in Cheshire County. A judge later approved that request, meaning the former clerk’s property could be used to pay the town if it prevailed in the civil case.
Westmoreland has recovered about $60,000 from its insurers, according to superior court records.
The settlement to the town's lawsuit was filed in court Sept. 7 last year. In a request to temporarily keep that agreement confidential, Adler’s Keene-based attorney, James Romeyn Davis, said making it public “would unreasonably & prejudicially impinge upon [her] rights,” including her constitutional protection against self-incrimination.
Davis could not be reached Monday afternoon for more information on the civil settlement.
Guerriero, Adler’s attorney in the criminal case, told The Sentinel in September he and prosecutors were working on a deal, though he declined to share details of its possible terms.
“We’ve been working with the authorities, and we are hopeful of resolving the case without a trial,” he said at the time. “… We’re hopeful that will be soon.”