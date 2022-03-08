WESTMORELAND — A Cheshire County Superior Court judge sentenced the former town official accused of embezzling at least $29,000 in municipal revenues to 2½ to seven years in N.H. State Prison on Tuesday.
Cindi H. Adler, who resigned unexpectedly in 2018 after 32 years as Westmoreland’s clerk and tax collector, had previously pleaded guilty to four felony charges of theft by misapplication. She apologized for her crimes in a statement to the court Tuesday.
“There is no excuse for my actions. I apologize first to the community of Westmoreland for betraying their trust,” Adler said. Later in the statement she added, “I know this is my responsibility. I know it will take time but I hope to restore trust to those I have hurt.”
In indictments made public last January, prosecutors said Adler withheld more than $26,000 in vehicle-registration fees from 2012 to 2013. The indictments also claim she kept more than $1,500 in vehicle registration fees between 2014 and late 2018, and more than $1,500 in property-tax payments due for 2016. The latter two charges don’t further specify how much she is accused of taking.
N.H. State Police Trooper Aaron D. Gillis said in an affidavit that Adler had “admitted to falsifying her ledgers, not documenting tax payments and applying certain monies for one tax payment to another.” Adler told Gillis she’d fallen behind on payments for a loan, he wrote.
Town officials also sued Adler in a separate case in 2020, seeking to recover $124,000 they claimed she owed the town, including interest and other costs. As part of a settlement in that civil case, Adler agreed to pay the town $48,500.
As part of her sentence Tuesday, Adler was ordered to pay an additional $56,650 in restitution.
Richard Guerriero, the Keene-based public defender representing Adler, had sought a one year sentence, while prosecutors had sought a 3½-year sentence. Guerriero said after the sentencing hearing that he respects the judge’s decision and Adler accepts responsibility for her conduct.
Sullivan County Attorney Marc Hathaway, whose office brought the criminal case against Adler to avoid any conflicts of interest with the Cheshire County Attorney’s Office, told the court Tuesday that the prison sentence was necessary due to the severity of the crimes.
Hathaway said that an audit done in the aftermath of Adler’s resignation found a “tremendous amount of manipulation.” He said the audit looked at 23 random deposits, all of which showed signs of manipulation.
“The time [Adler] was sitting there working on behalf of the citizens, in essence, much of it was a lie,” Hathaway said, adding that she was instead working for herself.
Westmoreland Selectman Frank Reeder spoke to the damage Adler’s actions had on the town.
“Simply put many have lost trust in their local government,” Reeder said.
He said due to the manipulation of the town’s account documents, it is impossible to know the full scope of the damage done over the years. Among other things, the town doesn’t know how many residences had improper liens placed on them over the years, potentially impacting innocent people's credit, he said.
Reeder said that as an elected official for decades, Adler had sworn an oath to the town more than 30 times. He said the fallout from her actions has “divided and angered the town.”
Judge Elizabeth N. Leonard said she weighed many factors when imposing the sentence. Leonard noted Adler’s “good faith effort to make amends,” her physical and mental suffering, her good qualities such as caring for her parents and her acknowledgment of her crimes.
Still, Leonard said Adler committed “terrible crimes” that breached the oath she had made to the public as an elected official and will take many years to repair.
She said that Adler's crimes were not just one or two lapses in judgement but "a lapse in judgement every day" that she manipulated the town's books while working as the town clerk and tax collector.
“These were your neighbors and the people you were elected to serve,” Leonard said.