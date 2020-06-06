Judges recently selected 16 winners of Ruth and James Ewing Arts Awards for 2020 from a deep field of 62 nominations of regional artists in 11 categories.
The Ewing Awards, which are presented by The Keene Sentinel and local arts advocate Arts Alive!, will be given virtually during a livestream ceremony in July, say event organizers.
In the performing arts category, pianist Virginia Eskin of Jaffrey was selected along with Sandglass Theater of Putney, Vt.
Winning artists in the two-dimensional arts category were painters Charlie Hunter of Bellows Falls and Chris Myott of Jaffrey.
One award in the three-dimensional arts category was given to sculptor Bruce Blanchette of Walpole.
This year’s student award went to ConVal Regional High School senior Eamon Welby of Peterborough.
In the interdisciplinary category, which considers multiple skills used to produce art, Keene architect Katie Sutherland won, as did filmmaker Oriana Camara of Peterborough.
Sarah Benning of Brattleboro and her needlepoint work won in the folk/traditional arts category, while Larry Duberstein of Hancock was the award winner in literary arts.
The award in the presenter of the arts category, which recognizes those who bring about greater public awareness of the arts, went to Monadnock Music of Peterborough.
Maureen Ahern, former executive director for the Thorne-Sagendorph Art Gallery at Keene State College, was named the Arts Advocate Award winner; she is the first winner of this new award.
William Doreski, poet and former professor of English at Keene State College, will be presented with a lifetime achievement award.
Three awards were announced in the excellence in community engagement category, which recognizes those who have done the most to increase the public’s involvement in the arts. They were: River Gallery School of Art in Brattleboro; Georgia Cassimatis, founder of the Keene studios and gallery 17Rox; and JoAnne Mead, a well-known local performer and music teacher from Swanzey.
This year’s arts awards were judged by Jessica Gelter, executive director for Arts Alive!; Brattleboro-based painter Leigh Niland; Seth Brenzel, executive director, The Walden School; and Erin Sweeney, printmaker and sculptor from Peterborough.
Stories about each winning artist will appear in The Sentinel’s ELF magazine beginning July 30. On July 29, the winners will be recognized during an online event, livestreamed from the Courtyard Marriott in Keene.
“So much is different these days due to the impact of the novel coronavirus,” said Terrence L. Williams, president of The Sentinel. “We didn’t want to abandon the ceremony this year, but we can’t get everyone together due to social distancing guidelines. So, we’ll do a live remote event instead.”
The free event is scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. AMT Productions of Keene is assisting The Sentinel and Arts Alive! in the production.
The awards are named for the late Ruth and James Ewing, former owners of The Sentinel. The Ewings were strong supporters of the local arts scene.
For more information, contact Williams at twilliams@keenesentinel.com