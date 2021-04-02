Keene State College researchers will now be able to chart the potential presence in the city of two more-contagious variants of the virus that causes COVID-19, as part of the school’s wastewater testing project.
The college, in collaboration with the city, has been collecting sewage samples to be tested for the virus since the beginning of the school year. But for the first time this week, the company that tests the samples — Florida-based Geosyntec Consultants, which has offices throughout New England — is able to detect the B.1.1.7 and B.1.351 variants, which were first identified in the United Kingdom and South Africa, respectively.
“Because we are taking in the whole town, it’s a great surveillance tool,” said Jeanelle Boyer, a Keene State public health professor who helps lead the project. “So if [the variants are] out there, there’s a decent chance that we’ll see it, as opposed to having to sample every single person in town.”
Sewage samples collected this week in Keene will be the first to be tested for the two variants, so researchers have not yet gotten these results.
Thus far New Hampshire has identified 72 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant and no cases of the B.1.351 variant, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But, Boyer said, these numbers are likely lower than the real figures because relatively few people are tested for the variants individually, whereas wastewater testing will give a snapshot of an entire community.
Being able to test Keene’s sewage for these strains is a valuable addition to the college, and community, response to the pandemic, according to Wayne Hartz, a professor of safety and occupational health applied sciences who heads up Keene State’s COVID-19 Leadership Team.
“The ability to detect variants of COVID-19 in the city’s wastewater is important, because the data can be used to help predict the potential for increased spread of the virus in our community, which could impact the operations of the College,” Hartz said in a written statement.
“The data also serves as an important factor in our education program — it helps us to remind our community about the need to continue wearing masks, physically-distancing, and to follow the College’s health and safety protocols.”
Keene State publishes the results of the twice-weekly COVID-19 wastewater testing on its online coronavirus dashboard. Throughout the fall and winter, Boyer said, the data from the sewage samples largely mirrored case rates confirmed through individual tests.
“Our wastewater value stayed really quite high through December and January, which correlated nicely with the peak cases in the Keene area,” she said. “And then it dropped, also correlating with the cases. And now, it’s interesting. It hasn’t been super high recently, which is good, but there’s been a little bit of trending upwards, I would say.”
New coronavirus cases statewide have been increasing recently, following a steep decline beginning in mid-January, mirroring a national trend.
Wastewater testing is possible because certain viruses, including the novel coronavirus, are shed in fecal matter. The results of Keene’s wastewater testing are one of several metrics the college uses to guide its response to the pandemic, and researchers working on the project share the data they collect with city officials and staff at Cheshire Medical Center to help inform the community’s public health protocols.
A team of five Keene State professors collaborates with the city’s public works department to collect samples from two access points in the city’s sewer system — one that captures Keene State’s campus and the surrounding neighborhoods, including downtown, and another that covers the rest of the city.
Being able to detect these two variants now — and potentially more in the future, as Geosyntec continues to advance its testing capabilities — comes at a crucial point in the public health crisis, Boyer added.
“I think it’s important to know if that variant is present so that we can be appropriate in terms of our public health response,” she said.
For example, she said, some states are beginning to loosen public health protocols like mask mandates and social-distancing requirements, despite evidence that COVID-19 cases are starting to tick upward in many places.
“And a lot of public health officials are worried because, at this time, we haven’t yet vaccinated the number of people that we need to vaccinate to get herd immunity,” Boyer said. “And if there is a more transmissible, and potentially more severe, variant, public health officials are recommending that we don’t start opening up — that this could, in fact, create that third wave, another surge.”
And while Keene State is still waiting for the results of the first tests able to detect the variants, Boyer said she’s expecting to see both of the variants in Keene now, or in the near future.
“It would not surprise me at all to see the UK variant,” she said. “There have been limited cases of the South African variant in New England. ... I would most expect to see the UK variant, and if we don’t see the South African variant, I wouldn’t be surprised if we see it at some point.”
If Keene’s sewage samples do show the presence of either or both of these variants, Boyer said, the results would only reinforce the need for measures like masking and limiting gatherings until more people can be vaccinated against COVID-19.
“It’s a really critical time right now, it feels like, because everyone is so done with the pandemic,” she said. “This pandemic fatigue is real, and people are ready to stop distancing and ready to stop masking, but with these new variants, it seems like it would be jumping the gun, so to speak, to get rid of the policies that are reducing spread.”